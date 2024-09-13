Fast like a falcon, strong like Falcon equipment

When it comes to mowing, you want to make sure that it is done right the first time. With Falcon equipment, this concern goes right out the window with the accuracy and neatness that these implements provide, which gives any farmer a sigh of relief and a friendly smile to follow.

Anton Stander, the regional sales manager for Falcon equipment in Malmesbury, shared his knowledge about the recently added Flail Mower and Bale Grab at NAMPO Cape 2024.

The Falcon Flail Mower

The Falcon Flail Mower is available in a range of sizes with working widths from 2,1 to 2,9 m and suitable for tractors between 40 and 60 kW. This product is unique and specially designed for maintaining pasture fields, clearing of bushes, and maintaining the sides of roadways as well as hill and mountain areas. “Farmers who live on hillsides and farmers who would have loads of verges, can greatly benefit from this Flail Mower,” says Anton.

Anton says that Falcon equipment is a proud company that locally manufactures their machinery and implements. With this company situated in Howick, parts are easy to find which also calls for a low waiting time for customers.

The strong Falcon Bale Grab

An incredible attribute of Falcon equipment is that they produce products that is better and more efficient than their competitors. Most balers have the capacity to take on two bales at a time, with Falcon equipment, there is space for one more!

The Falcon F2250 Bale Grab has a height of 2,1 meters between the lower and upper tines, it boasts of the capacity for 3 x 750 kg Big Pack bales in one grab for more efficient material handling. This saves the farmer time by allowing for less trips by carrying more. Talk about less is more!

If you would like to know more about these products, visit their website at https://www.falconequipment.co.za/.