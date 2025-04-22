Etec Technologies revolutionises transportation with lite electric vehicles

452 words

Etec Technologies has unveiled its newest innovative Glide range, meticulously designed to cater to diverse needs from golfing and estate living to security patrols and even rugged farm use. Combining cutting-edge technology with sleek design, these vehicles are redefining the standard for eco-friendly, efficient, and versatile transportation.

Quiet, powerful, and efficient

Glide vehicles ensure a silent and smooth driving experience, perfect for residential areas, golf courses, and estates. They feature a high-and-low range lever, enabling seamless navigation on steep inclines and challenging terrains. With lower maintenance and running costs compared to traditional fuel-powered golf carts, the Glide range offers long-term savings without compromising quality or performance.

The Glide range comes in various configurations, offering flexibility for customers. Options include a two-seater, a four-seater, and a two-seater model with a cargo bin—perfectly suited for diverse applications. For added luxury, golfers can opt for an additional feature: a golf bag bracket, and even a solar panel for extended range.

Meet the Apex: Robust performance for the farm

Etec’s Apex quad bike is engineered for demanding farm environments. Equipped with a large loading bin and powered by a 3000 W brushless AC motor, the Apex excels in handling heavy loads and rough terrains. Its’ astonishing loading capacity of 450 kg makes it an invaluable tool for farmers. Combining durability, practicality, and eco-friendliness, it supports agricultural tasks efficiently while withstanding challenging conditions.

An optional extra available for both the Glide and Apex models is a solar panel roof, capable of providing an additional range of 18 km, promoting even greater energy efficiency.

Why choose Etec Technologies?

What sets Etec Technologies apart from the competition is its unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Each vehicle in their new range is designed and modified to adapt to the African environment. By investing in Etec’s electric vehicles, customers are choosing superior performance while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

Furthermore, Etec Technologies ensures that their vehicles are accessible to a wide range of customers. With competitive pricing and a focus on value, their electric vehicles represent an excellent investment for individuals and businesses alike.

Looking ahead

Etec Technologies continues to lead the charge in revolutionising lite electric vehicle transportation. Their new range of luxury electric vehicles is a testament to their commitment to excellence, combining state-of-the-art technology with thoughtful design to meet the needs of modern users.

Whether you’re a golfer seeking a stylish way to get around the course, an estate owner looking for a quiet and efficient vehicle, or a farmer in need of a robust and reliable workhorse, Etec Technologies has the perfect solution for you.

For more about these amazing products visit www.etec.co.za