Elica PROcessing: Your trusted partner in turnkey grain, seed and food processing solutions

541 words

As South Africa continues to develop its agricultural and food production sectors, global expertise in efficient, scalable processing technologies becomes increasingly valuable.

One name rising to prominence is Elica PROcessing, a Bulgarian-based engineering brand with over three decades of industrial experience — and now officially stepping into the South African market with a local representative.

Elica PROcessing designs and manufactures turnkey solutions for grain, seed, and food processing, specialising in:

Sunflower seed dehulling for kernel production

Sunflower dehulling for oil crushing installations

Installations for sunflower meal protein enrichment

Advanced optical sorting

Feed milling

Seed cleaning, calibration, and treatment

Grain and seeds handling and storage

Pulses processing and storage

Biomass briquetting and pelleting

With more than 170 employees across engineering, metal processing, and assembly, Elica is part of a diversified corporate group with a strong international footprint in Europe, Latin America, the CIS region, and now Africa.

Elica’s success is built on a simple yet powerful idea: deliver complete, energy-efficient, high-performance solutions that meet the full cycle of processing — from raw intake to finished product.

Why choose Elica?

Integrated technology, designed in-house

Unlike manufacturers who only provide isolated machines, Elica delivers entire processing lines. From grain intake, transport systems, and storage silos to cleaning, sorting, and final packaging, all components are engineered to work in harmony.

Elica also incorporates own high-performance machines, such as sunflower dehulling systems, which ensure optimal output with minimal waste. The company in-house technology has proven its value across various large-scale projects worldwide.

A strategic advantage in sunflower processing

Sunflower seed processing is one of Elica’s flagship specialties. Its dehulling systems are tailored for:

Producing premium-quality sunflower kernels

Enhancing sunflower meal for animal feed with high protein content

In a global market shifting away from GMO soybean protein, sunflower protein is gaining

traction as a natural, high-value alternative — and Elica offers the advanced technology to

extract the most out of this vital crop.

Cutting-edge laboratory equipment

To ensure consistency and top performance, Elica also provides lab equipment for quick grain quality analysis, precise sieve calibration, and real-time processing adjustments. This gives processors a crucial edge in quality control and operational efficiency.

Customized solutions & long-term partnerships

Elica sales approach is based on building strategic partnerships. Its team works closely with clients to configure systems to their unique needs, often surpassing their expectations. Clients who started with trade-only activities have transformed into full-fledged processors thanks to Elica’s support.

Global reach, local support

From Europe to Latin America, and now in South Africa, Elica’s reputation keeps growing through recommendations of satisfied clients and completed projects. With a local representative now on the ground, Elica is ready to bring its proven technologies and expert consultation to Southern African agri-food businesses seeking to improve output,

reduce costs, and achieve sustainable success.

Ready to take the next step?

Whether you’re processing sunflower seeds, calibrating maize, or looking for a full grain storage and handling system, Elica PROcessing brings industrial-grade expertise, personalized support, and future-proof solutions to your operation.

Let’s build the future of African agri-food business together. Visit www.elica-pro.com to learn more or contact our South African representative today at s.africa@elica-pro.com or contact Boris Tzvetanov at 073-709-3646 or Daniel Reinecke at 082-938-1164.