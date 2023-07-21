Drotsky hammermill troubleshooting part 1

Hammermills are useful machines They have been used for decades across industries such as agriculture, construction, recycling, and food processing. These machines are used for […]

Hammermills are useful machines They have been used for decades across industries such as agriculture, construction, recycling, and food processing. These machines are used for pulverising, crushing, and grinding materials down to a specified size.

Whether you use your hammermill to cut feed for your livestock or mill material such as maize, your machine needs to be taken care of. General maintenance is a vital part of ensuring your equipment works optimally. If your hammermill’s hammers, blades, or fans are worn down, the machine will not cut the material effectively and it may slow down production.

Here are some common maintenance tasks you can do to keep your mill working as it should.

1. Change the hammers

First, Drotsky hammers come in two sizes: short (part 16152) and long (part 24152)

Short hammers are 15 cm in length and come in boxes of four. Long hammers are 20 cm in length and are packaged in boxes of six.

Hammers attach with hammer pins (24142).

To replace the hammers you will need the following tools:

17 mm socket wrench

17 mm spanner.

New hammers.

To determine which size hammers you need, measure the distance between the bolt and the screen. On the machine we use for the demonstration, the distance is approximately 15 cm, meaning that we need to use the small hammers. To replace all eight hammers on the machine will thus require two boxes.

If you are unsure how many boxes you need to replace all the hammers, simply count the number of hammers and determine if you need to use long or short hammers. When you place your order at Drotsky, our friendly office staff will assist you in determining the box quantity.

Start by unboxing your hammers. Take note that the hammers are balanced in pairs. To mill effectively, the hammers need to remain balanced all around the rotor. Place the first two hammers vertically across from each other on a table or flat surface. Place the next two across from each other horizontally. Repeat this step with the second box of hammers.

Remove the rotor disc from the machine.

Unscrew the first set of hammers on your rotor disc.

Remove the pin and slide the worn-down hammers and spacer from the pin. Place the new hammers in position. Take care to place the spacer between the two hammers when sliding the pin back on and securing the bolt onto the rotor disc.

Spacers help to ensure that the hammers remain in place to cut all the materials evenly, and that hammers do not hit each other. Note that every second set of hammers on the rotor disc has different spacing than the previous. Ensure you retain this pattern when replacing hammers.

Repeat the process on the next set of hammers until all hammers have been replaced.

Finally, screw the rotor disc back onto the machine.

2. Blades

Since Drotsky have been in business for so long, their hammermills have either new-generation blades or old-generation blades.

Old-generation blades are metal blades welded onto a cross-shaped piece of steel.

The good news is that you can upgrade your mill by using the new blade mount as it was designed to fit onto older generation machines perfectly. If not, you can still obtain older blades from Drotsky.

New generation blades are harvester blades that are mounted onto a disk. The individual blades are mounted on the disk in a formation that provides your Drotsky mill with the most efficient cutting capabilities. There are 12 replaceable blades on the new generation mounting.

3. Blowers

Blowers are angled plates behind the screen blowing the material into the shaft before it exits the machine.

Drotsky has old and new-generation blowers available for hammermills. The old version is a piece of angle iron bolted to a specialised piece of steel.

New versions are more streamlined, showcasing a curved plate of steel with reduced wind resistance.

These new versions are available in left-handed or right-handed blades. This is important because not all machines have motors that rotate in the same direction. Make sure you use the correct blower on the correct machine.

Drotsky has two kinds of blowers, long and short (24085)

To replace the blowers, you will need:

17 mm socket wrench

17 mm spanner.

Identify the small cover plate on the back plate behind the rotor. Unscrew the two bolts to open it.

Move to the side of the machine. Find the cover plate for the viewing hole that you need to open. Unscrew it.

Turn the rotor manually until two screws line up with the small cover plate in the front of the machine.

Use your hands through the viewing hole to keep the blower steady as a second person unscrews the bolts through the front of the machine. You will feel the blower starting to separate from the rotor.

Replace the old blower and screw the new one on. Repeat the steps for the second blower.

Remember to close all plates when you are done.

Visit the Drotsky website for more information or find our products on www.Agri4All.com.