Claas delivers performance and trust at the 30th Val Boeredag

As the dust settles and the final engines quiet down at the 30th Val Boeredag, the atmosphere is still alive with enthusiasm and meaningful conversations, the kind that only a day like this can offer.

“We are standing here at the end of the Val Boeredag demonstrations, and we are very happy with the event and the outcome of the day,” says Dustin Bishop, Claas Product Specialist at Kempston Agri.

“This is a very necessary day, not only for us as exhibitors, but for our farmers as well, to make informed decisions about their mechanisation.” For Kempston Agri, exclusive distributor of Claas equipment in South Africa, events like these are more than just a showcase, they are a platform to connect, educate, and demonstrate real value to the backbone of our food production: the farmer.

The powerhouse that turned heads: Claas Xerion 12 650 steals the show

One of the undisputed stars of Kempston Agri’s demonstration at Val Boeredag was the mighty Claas Xerion 12 650 – a tractor that doesn’t just talk horsepower, but delivers it with precision, innovation, and efficiency.

“The Xerion is built around a unique concept,” explains Dustin. “It offers massive high-horsepower output of 480 kW but unlike traditional articulated tractors, it runs on a fixed chassis frame with equal wheels and four-wheel steering. This makes it an ideal solution for pulling large three-point machines, offering stability, traction, and manoeuvrability in one impressive package.”

Behind the Xerion during the demonstrations was a ripper from Arlington Staalwerke, which further demonstrated the tractor’s brute strength and capability in the field.

What truly sets the Xerion 12 650 apart, however, is how its engine and CVT transmission work in seamless harmony. The tractor boasts a massive 3 100 Nm of torque at only 1 300 rpm, delivering high performance at exceptionally low revs, a key factor in fuel efficiency, longevity, and overall operational cost savings.

“We showcased both versions of the tractor today,” says Dustin. “The dual wheel 800 as well as the Terra Trac version, and both were matched with massive rippers that truly put them to the test. And let me tell you … they did not disappoint.”

Demonstrating alongside many of the major brands in the industry, the Claas team took pride in not only showing off the specs but proving performance under real conditions.

“I’m very proud of what the tractors did in the field today,” Dustin adds. “As we all know, for farmers, seeing is believing. We got our working depths spot on, we maintained great speeds, and we truly showed what these machines are capable of. What’s more, we demonstrated in a drier part of the field, which made for an even more challenging and valuable test.”

Arion 640 C Evolution – A reliable front-runner for any South African farm

While the Claas Xerion stole much of the attention with its brute strength, another standout in the Kempston Agri line-up was the Claas Arion 640 C, also known as the 640 C Evolution.

“This tractor is a real gem in our line-up,” says Dustin. “It’s a 121 kW six-cylinder workhorse with a 16-speed transmission, now revamped by the factory to deliver even more value to our farmers.”

The 640 C Evolution now comes equipped with a 150-litre load-sensing hydraulic system and is guidance ready, making it fully prepared for precision farming applications right off the bat.

Built in Europe with Claas’s renowned quality standards, this model is ideally suited to the diverse conditions of the South African farming environment. Whether you’re doing planting, tillage, or general farm work, this tractor can confidently lead your fleet, delivering performance without compromising on fuel efficiency or affordability.

“For the average South African farmer, this could be your front-runner,” says Dustin. “We now offer every spec and every option you need for precision work, especially planting. It’s strong, economical, and very well priced in its power class. I really encourage any farmer in the market for a 121 kW tractor to take a good look at the 640 C before making any final decision.”

Precision meets performance with the Trion 740 combine

To round off their impressive line-up, the Claas Trion 740 was demonstrated, a 320 kW Class 7 combine harvester that has quickly become known for its exceptional grain handling and minimal losses.

“When we tested it last year, it proved to be the cleanest combine in its class,” says Dustin. “And today’s demonstration only reinforced that reputation. After the demonstration in the maize field farmers rushed straight to the Trion. They wanted to see what the loss looked like, and they were honestly surprised. Just one or two kernels here and there. The clean-out was phenomenal, even under mixed conditions in the maize field.”

“If you’re considering a new combine, speak to your dealer. We’re currently running what we call an Early Action Campaign, if you’re ready to act early, there’s a financial benefit waiting for you,” he adds.

“Reach out to your closest dealer or get in touch with us at Kempston Agri. We’ll gladly assist and walk the journey with you. A big thank you to every person who made this day possible. We’ll be back next year, and for many more years to come!” he concludes.