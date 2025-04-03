Choose the right scalding and dehairing equipment for your abattoir… Choose Kentmaster

When it comes to butchering animals, you must invest in the right abattoir equipment. Scalding and dehairing animals before butchering can increase the quality of the meat and the efficiency of your operation.

Kentmaster specialises in abattoir equipment which includes scalding and dehairing machines designed for efficient and hygienic meat processing.

What is scalding?

During scalding the carcass is treated with hot water or steam to loosen the hair in their follicles. This is a crucial step to ensure the dehairing process runs smoothly. During the scalding process it is important to monitor the water temperature to ensure the skin is not damaged or the meat quality affected.

What is dehairing?

This is one of the most important processes. Dehairing is where the hair is removed from the carcass. Rotating rollers, scrapers and water jets are used to effectively remove the hair without any damage to the skin. This step is crucial in abattoirs to ensure the meat is clean and ready for subsequent stages of processing.

Choosing the right machine for the job

Many factors should be considered when choosing the right scalding and dehairing machinery for your abattoir.

These include;

The scale of your operations

The type of livestock being processed

Specific requirements for your facility

You need equipment that can handle the volume of your operations

Your equipment should be durable and able to withstand rigorous daily use

Safety features for your operators

Choose tools that are easy to clean and designed to prevent contamination

Kentmaster’s scalding and dehairing machines are designed to handle hogs. The tools are built with durability and operator safety in mind. They are easy to clean and have mechanisms in place to reduce contamination.

These machines are designed to handle large volumes and can process multiple hogs simultaneously, which reduces the time spent on this stage of the process.

Kentmaster’s machines are equipped with advanced temperature control to ensure the optimal scalding temperature while both the scalding and dehairing machines have an automated process to reduce the need for manual labour and minimising the risk of injuries to workers.

Kentmaster beef skinner

Kentmasters’ Model II beef skinner efficiently removes hides from cattle. With its high-quality stainless steel, this skinner is resistant to rust and corrosion. Precision blades ensure a clean cut and efficient skinning which reduces waste. The Model II beef skinner also includes safety features like an emergency stop and blade guards to keep operators safe.

If you want the right tools for your abattoir, visit Kentmasters website at www.kentmaster.com.