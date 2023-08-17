Choose SENTER360 for local quality

At SENTER360 we are proud to not only supply products, but build long-term relations with our clients by delivering a package of high-quality products and excellent service.

The SENTER360 centre pivot, manufactured since 1994, is known for its excellent quality and strength above industry standards. We have been part of the irrigation industry for more than 25 years and have interests in South Africa, Africa and in the rest of the world.

We are passionate about our centre pivots. We do not only build a tough, extremely strong structure but also give attention to small details to make a big difference in your everyday life.

Structural stability

SENTER360 tower trusses are manufactured from pipe and not angle iron as is commonly used by other brands. The advantage of the lighter and structurally stronger material enables us to use two more sets of trusses per tower than is possible with angle iron trusses, ensuring an exceptionally strong structure.

An added advantage of the pipe truss structure is its aerodynamic superiority above angle iron as a structural material. That is the reason why a SENTER360 machine can withstand a windstorm of 158 km hour (actual field data) without any damage. This claim is borne out by the fact that no SENTER360 was blown over in the recent storms (the only brand not to topple over).

Firstly, the pipe structure, but also the standard long base beams, sturdy tower supports, stabilizing rods, diagonals, and a low centre of gravity, all contribute to the exceptional stability.

Innovative control panels

The same modular principals used throughout the entire SENTER360 design is also visible in our control panel design. Our entry level control panel is similar in functionality to the top panels of most other brands.

Standard functions include:

• on/ off

• feedback when the machine stops

• direct water application adjustment

• showing the position of the pivot

• low pressure stopping and pressure starting

• part circle and sector adjustment with variable water application per sector

• sector control of the end water cannon

• auto-reverse with variable water application on return

• pre-programmable scheduling options

• and many more!

All new and old** SENTER360 panels can be controlled by your cell phone*, tablet*, computer or base station by adding a simple plug-in communication unit of your choice, such as GPRS/cell

network, WiFi, or radio unit. Full pump control, VSD control and feedback are also available on the same system. New panels have full function internet controls, record keeping, and graphs.

Last sprinkler solutions

One of the common problems with centre pivot irrigators is the regular blockage of the last nozzle. We have solved this problem in a simple innovative way, constantly keeping the last nozzle clean throughout the irrigation cycle.

SENTER360 centre pivots are equipped as standard with high quality, high performance Komet Twister sprinklers operating at 10 psi (0,7 bar) or optional 6 psi (0,42 bar), mounted on drop pipes. This top-quality product ensures outstanding water distribution, even in trying climatic conditions.

Heavy-duty motors and gearboxes

The standard drivetrain of a SENTER360 centre pivot is made up of heavy-duty wheel gearboxes, driven by a 0,56 kW (40:1) motor gearbox combination (30:1 and others are optional). An optional five-year extended warranty is available (T’s and C’s apply).

*Android, IOS and other

**Older panel controls are limited to on/off, direct water adjustment, run and stop feedback communication.

