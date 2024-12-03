CES Forklifts make lifting easy
Lifting heavy loads should be easy and breezy, and the new E-series LiuGong forklifts from CES Forklifts does the heavy lifting for you.
The new E-series comes in a variety of models and is either diesel- or battery powered. These small but strong forklifts were on display at NAMPO Cape this year. André Potgieter, Marketing Manager for CES Forklifts, explained that the E-series is an improvement on their previous A-series.
The E-series is available from a 1,5 tonne to a 16 tonne forklift.
André Potgieter, Marketing Manager at CES Forklifts talking about the new E25 electric forklift at NAMPO Cape 2024.
“It comes in a diesel model or the new electrical model that is specifically used in packing stores where clients work with bins and palettes. It has a 404 amp, 80 V battery and a production time of eight hours,” he explained.
While the initial cost of the electric forklift may be more, André says that the long-term savings quickly make up for the initial cost.
The E-series consist of the E20 and E25 diesel engines and the E20ESJ, E20EMJ, E25ESJ and E25EMJ electric forklifts.
The LuiGong E20 diesel forklift.
|The CPCD20E
- Loading capacity 2 000 kg
- Rated power 36,8 kW
- Load centre 500 mm
- Ground clearance 120 mm
- Travel speed 20 km/h
- Lift speed 550 mm/s
- Turning radius 2 190 mm
- Fork overhang 476 mm
- Maximum mast height 3 000 mm
- Forward mast tilt 6º forward
- Backward mast tilt 12°
- The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long
- The minimum fork spread 272 mm
- Maximum fork spread 1 072 mm
This E-series internal combustion counterbalanced forklift comes with a Xinchai diesel engine. It comes with a standard 2-stage mast.
|The CPCD20ESJ
- Loading capacity 2 000 kg
- Drive motor 8 kW
- Pump motor 16 kW
- 80 V 150 Ah lithium battery
- Load centre 500 mm
- Ground clearance 120 mm
- Travel speed 13 km/h
- Lift speed 360 mm/s
- Turning radius 2 230 mm
- Fork overhang 456 mm
- Maximum mast height 3 000 mm
- Forward mast tilt 6º forward
- Backward mast tilt 12°
- The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long
- The minimum fork spread 272 mm
- Maximum fork spread 1 012 mm
|The CPCD20EMJ
- Loading capacity 2 000 kg
- Drive motor 12 kW
- Pump motor 16 kW
- 80 V 150 Ah lithium battery
- Load centre 500 mm
- Ground clearance 120 mm
- Travel speed 16 km/h
- Lift speed 540 mm/s
- Turning radius 2 230 mm
- Fork overhang 456 mm
- Maximum mast height 3 000 mm
- Forward mast tilt 6º forward
- Backward mast tilt 12°
- The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long
- The minimum fork spread 272 mm
- Maximum fork spread 1 012 mm
CES Forklifts E25 electric forklift was displayed at NAMPO Cape 2024.
|The CPCD25E
- Loading capacity 2 500 kg
- Rated power 36,8 kW
- Load centre 500 mm
- Ground clearance 120 mm
- Travel speed 20 kmph
- Lift speed 550 mm per second
- Turning radius 2 230 mm
- Fork overhang 476 mm
- Maximum mast height 3 000 mm
- Forward mast tilt 6º forward
- Backward mast tilt 12°
- The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1 070 mm long
- The minimum fork spread 272 mm
- Maximum fork spread 1 072 mm
This E-series internal combustion counterbalanced forklift comes with a Xinchai diesel engine. It comes with a standard 2-stage mast.
|The CPCD25ESJ
- Loading capacity 2 500 kg
- Drive motor 8 kW
- Pump motor 16 kW
- 80 V 150 Ah lithium battery
- Load centre 500 mm
- Ground clearance 120 mm
- Travel speed 13 km/h
- Lift speed 360 mm/s
- Turning radius 2 230 mm
- Fork overhang 456 mm
- Maximum mast height 3 000 mm
- Forward mast tilt 6º forward
- Backward mast tilt 12°
- The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long
- The minimum fork spread 272 mm
- Maximum fork spread 1 012 mm
|The CPCD25EMJ
- Loading capacity 2 500 kg
- Drive motor 12 kW
- Pump motor 16 kW
- 80 V 150 Ah lithium battery
- Load centre 600 mm
- Ground clearance 120 mm
- Travel speed 16 km/h
- Lift speed 540 mm/s
- Turning radius 2 230 mm
- Fork overhang 456 mm
- Maximum mast height 3 000 mm
- Forward mast tilt 6º forward
- Backward mast tilt 12°
- The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long
- The minimum fork spread 272 mm
- Maximum fork spread 1 012 mm
CES Forklifts is your go to for quality, affordable forklifts that will last. “With the best after sales service you can get,” adds André.
He emphasised that CES Forklifts has the best fuel economy for diesel engines, with about 2 litre of diesel usage per hour.
You can find these amazing forklifts at any of their branches country wide, or visit their website at www.cesforklift.co.za.
