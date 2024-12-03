CES Forklifts make lifting easy

Lifting heavy loads should be easy and breezy, and the new E-series LiuGong forklifts from CES Forklifts does the heavy lifting for you.

The new E-series comes in a variety of models and is either diesel- or battery powered. These small but strong forklifts were on display at NAMPO Cape this year. André Potgieter, Marketing Manager for CES Forklifts, explained that the E-series is an improvement on their previous A-series.

The E-series is available from a 1,5 tonne to a 16 tonne forklift.

“It comes in a diesel model or the new electrical model that is specifically used in packing stores where clients work with bins and palettes. It has a 404 amp, 80 V battery and a production time of eight hours,” he explained.

While the initial cost of the electric forklift may be more, André says that the long-term savings quickly make up for the initial cost.

The E-series consist of the E20 and E25 diesel engines and the E20ESJ, E20EMJ, E25ESJ and E25EMJ electric forklifts.

The CPCD20E Loading capacity 2 000 kg

Rated power 36,8 kW

Load centre 500 mm

Ground clearance 120 mm

Travel speed 20 km/h

Lift speed 550 mm/s

Turning radius 2 190 mm

Fork overhang 476 mm

Maximum mast height 3 000 mm

Forward mast tilt 6º forward

Backward mast tilt 12°

The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long

The minimum fork spread 272 mm

Maximum fork spread 1 072 mm This E-series internal combustion counterbalanced forklift comes with a Xinchai diesel engine. It comes with a standard 2-stage mast. The CPCD20ESJ Loading capacity 2 000 kg

Drive motor 8 kW

Pump motor 16 kW

80 V 150 Ah lithium battery

Load centre 500 mm

Ground clearance 120 mm

Travel speed 13 km/h

Lift speed 360 mm/s

Turning radius 2 230 mm

Fork overhang 456 mm

Maximum mast height 3 000 mm

Forward mast tilt 6º forward

Backward mast tilt 12°

The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long

The minimum fork spread 272 mm

Maximum fork spread 1 012 mm The CPCD20EMJ Loading capacity 2 000 kg

Drive motor 12 kW

Pump motor 16 kW

80 V 150 Ah lithium battery

Load centre 500 mm

Ground clearance 120 mm

Travel speed 16 km/h

Lift speed 540 mm/s

Turning radius 2 230 mm

Fork overhang 456 mm

Maximum mast height 3 000 mm

Forward mast tilt 6º forward

Backward mast tilt 12°

The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long

The minimum fork spread 272 mm

Maximum fork spread 1 012 mm

The CPCD25E Loading capacity 2 500 kg

Rated power 36,8 kW

Load centre 500 mm

Ground clearance 120 mm

Travel speed 20 kmph

Lift speed 550 mm per second

Turning radius 2 230 mm

Fork overhang 476 mm

Maximum mast height 3 000 mm

Forward mast tilt 6º forward

Backward mast tilt 12°

The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1 070 mm long

The minimum fork spread 272 mm

Maximum fork spread 1 072 mm This E-series internal combustion counterbalanced forklift comes with a Xinchai diesel engine. It comes with a standard 2-stage mast. The CPCD25ESJ Loading capacity 2 500 kg

Drive motor 8 kW

Pump motor 16 kW

80 V 150 Ah lithium battery

Load centre 500 mm

Ground clearance 120 mm

Travel speed 13 km/h

Lift speed 360 mm/s

Turning radius 2 230 mm

Fork overhang 456 mm

Maximum mast height 3 000 mm

Forward mast tilt 6º forward

Backward mast tilt 12°

The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long

The minimum fork spread 272 mm

Maximum fork spread 1 012 mm The CPCD25EMJ Loading capacity 2 500 kg

Drive motor 12 kW

Pump motor 16 kW

80 V 150 Ah lithium battery

Load centre 600 mm

Ground clearance 120 mm

Travel speed 16 km/h

Lift speed 540 mm/s

Turning radius 2 230 mm

Fork overhang 456 mm

Maximum mast height 3 000 mm

Forward mast tilt 6º forward

Backward mast tilt 12°

The fork size is 40 mm tall, 122 mm wide and 1070 mm long

The minimum fork spread 272 mm

Maximum fork spread 1 012 mm

CES Forklifts is your go to for quality, affordable forklifts that will last. “With the best after sales service you can get,” adds André.

He emphasised that CES Forklifts has the best fuel economy for diesel engines, with about 2 litre of diesel usage per hour.

You can find these amazing forklifts at any of their branches country wide, or visit their website at www.cesforklift.co.za.