CES Forklifts: For all your forklift needs

Do not underestimate the power of a forklift! In his day-to-day life, a farmer moves a lot of organic material around, like seed or fertiliser. Every farmer needs a reliable robust forklift to handle all his lifting needs.

The CES group was established in 2014 where they offer a wide range of products, including electric forklifts, diesel and LPG forklifts, reach trucks, stackers, and pallet trucks. They are the official importer and distributor of LiuGong forklifts and material handlers in South Africa and also do rentals of LiuGong forklifts.

CES also do training and licensing of forklift operators. The company recognises the importance of having properly trained and licensed operators, as this can help ensure the safety of workers and equipment, increase productivity, and reduce the risk of accidents and damage.

CES Forklift offers comprehensive training programs that are designed to meet the needs of different industries and operators. The programs cover a wide range of topics, including the proper use of forklifts, safety procedures, load handling, and maintenance. The training is delivered by experienced instructors who have a deep understanding of the material handling industry and the equipment used in it.

In addition to providing training, CES Forklift also offers licensing services to help operators obtain the necessary certification required by law. The company has a team of experts who are knowledgeable about the regulations and requirements for forklift operator licensing and can assist operators in navigating the process.

Their headquarters is based in Cape Town and they have branches in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Polokwane, Durban, Port Elizabeth, East London, George and Bloemfontein.

CES Forklift is known for its high-quality equipment and exceptional customer service, providing reliable and efficient solutions to meet the needs of its customers. The company has a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet the demands of the modern material handling industry. They also have parts available.

LiuGong has brought a name to the market, characterised by backup service, unique design and quality.

More on LiuGong’s forklift e-series range:

CPCD20/25E E-series internal combustion counterbalance forklift

E-series forklift products are a new generation of internal combustion counterbalance forklift products, newly developed by LiuGong according to market demand. They used a new industrial design and advanced technology, with green energy saving, reliable and stable, comfortable control, strong adaptability to working conditions.

The forklift’s features:

Fully upgraded power system

Structural component strength upgraded

Steering system reliability upgraded

Overall strong and powerful

Counter weight with safety reflective label

Optimise the overall layout and improve the stability of heavy load operation

Stronger and powerful mast

Heavy duty steering axle

Ergonomic layout

Small diameter steering wheel

LED high reliability lights

CPD60/70/80-EH E-series high voltage lithium battery forklift

Excellent performance

LiuGong’s patented VCU, providing good handling and productivity

CATL Lithium battery with 4000 cycles life storage capacity and a loss rate of less than 20% after six years

High speed permanent synchronous motor match with high speed gear box, providing good traveling performance, higher than IC forklift, more suitable for long-distance handling

Fast charging, long run time

Standard 70,4 kWh battery

Optional 105 kWh battery, run time 6-9 hours, meet heavy duty and long-distance operation

Super fast charging (one hour full charging)

Fit with electrical car charging pile, more convenient to charge.

Precise control, comfort driving, intelligent management

Ergonomically designed driver’s cab, enhanced driver comfort and safety

Elector-hydraulic transmission system optimisation, powerful acceleration, accurate control thanks to hydraulic micro-motion performance

Reliability and durable

Using internal combustion mast, frame system, and high strength to meet the steel, port and other heavy load application

The standard battery heating and cooling function and hydraulic oil radiator can work at the ambient temperature of -35 to 45℃ in different areas and application.

Safe and worry-free

Standard OPS, curve deceleration, steep descent, lowering cylinder buffer, general power on and off and other safety functions.

Set Manual Service Disconnect (MSD) maintenance switch, switch of the power, makes maintenance more secure. High grade dustproof and waterproof, meets the all-weather operation.

Automotive-grade permanent magnet synchronous motor system with energy regeneration function, motor, electric control, battery depth optimised and fulfilled,energy consumption reduced by 15-20%, to achieve long-term operation, energy saving and emission reduction, dual advantages, to reach the industry leading level.

Simple maintenance and low maintenance cost

Covering parts and lubrication points maintenance are simple and convenient

Whether you are looking for new or used equipment, CES Forklift has the expertise and resources to help you find the right solution for your needs. Contact them at 021-510-0466, admin@cesforklift.co.za and also visit their website at www.cesforklift.co.za/