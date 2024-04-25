CES Forklifts brings LiuGong electric innovation to you

Any job is easy if you use the right tool for the job. Forklifts may be small, but they not only lift heavy loads, they also lift your productivity in the packhouse, warehouse, orchard, factory, and on construction sites. These little workers are made to lift, load, and move cargo, pallets, feed, and any other heavy items to where they need to be.

CES Forklifts is the proud distributor of a range of forklifts, reach trucks, stackers, and pallet trucks. The forklifts are powered by diesel, LPG, and electrical engines.

The company aims to provide quality products backed by excellent service. Their secret to success rests on a combination of on-hand technical support, superior access to parts, and reliable and efficient solutions that meet the customer’s needs.

They also continuously add to their product range to ensure that you have access to the latest technology and top of the range moving equipment.

Meet the E-series from LiuGong

CES Forklifts recently added the LiuGong E-series to their product range. These machines are a new generation lithium battery powered forklift developed by the well-known and reliable Chinese brand. It is aimed at serving clients that have light to medium working conditions by presenting them with a CPD30/35-EJL E series Lithium Battery Counter-balanced Forklifts.

The result is a green, energy-saving, economical, reliable, and stable forklift. LiuGong forklifts pass rigorous in-factory load tests to prove that the product is high-quality and meets the user requirements.

E-series special features

This particular range of forklifts is counter balanced to ensure it does not tip over when lifting heavy loads. It features a stable and robust overhead guard that protects the driver from any items falling off the lift, understanding that accidents happen. To enhance safety and operating in the dark, the entire vehicle has a LED lighting system. The rear columns are sturdy to accompany the reinforced frame.

The cab is ergonomically designed, with a high Fulcrum Tilt Cylinder Mounting designed to adjust the cylinder mounting mast to make it more stable and reliable. The steering axle is a heavy-duty casting axle that makes for a small turning angle in tight spaces such as between warehouse racks.

The forklift range has a lifting height of 2 to 5,5 metres, depending on the model.

With the updated layout, the forklift has an external charger. This means high electrical efficiency ensuring that the heat dissipation is effective to enhance long-term operation. There is a standard 205 Ah lithium battery with a fast charging 65A charger. Should you require it, more battery capacity is available.

On the front of the vehicle, the angle at which the engine hood opens is wide. Through this opening, the battery, electric control, and motor can be accessed, making maintenance easy and hassle-free.

You can find out more about the range of forklifts that are available through CES Forklifts. Contact them on (+27)21-510-0466 or send an e-mail to admin@cesforklift.co.za.