Building a Better Future: How Sabie Poles Supports Sustainable Agriculture

Sabie Poles takes great pride in being a trusted provider of top-quality poles and timber products. Located in the heart of Sabie, Mpumalanga, we have established ourselves as a reliable and reputable company in the industry for over 29 years.

Quality is our utmost priority. Sustainability lies at the heart of our operations. By carefully managing our sourcing practices and adhering to environmentally friendly processes, we strive to minimise our ecological footprint and contribute positively to the preservation of our planet’s resources. We use rigorous treatment processes to ensure that our products are durable and long-lasting. This commitment allows us to consistently exceed industry standards and deliver exceptional goods.

Reliability is at the core of our values. Our valued customers can have full confidence that their orders will be fulfilled promptly and accurately, fostering trust and loyalty. With an extensive inventory, we strive to provide a comprehensive solution for all your agricultural needs.

Quality products you can trust

All of our poles and timber products are fully certified SABS approved, which means they meet the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) specifications for strength, durability, and safety.

SABS approval signifies that the products have been rigorously tested and comply with set national standards. This ensures you’re getting reliable timber for your construction project.

Our products embody safety, strength, and resilience, making them perfect for various agricultural applications. We supply a wide variety of products, namely:

CCA treated Building and Fencing Poles

Made from robust eucalyptus gum, our poles undergo rigorous CCA treatment under high pressure, ensuring protection against insect attacks, rot, and decay and the ability to withstand harsh weather elements.

Our poles are ideal for many agricultural applications such as Livestock Fencing, Vineyard and Orchard Trellising, Shade Netting Structures, Poultry Housing, and more.

S5 Construction Timber

Available CCA treated or untreated, our construction timber can be used indoors or outdoors and guarantees suitability for diverse building projects such as Greenhouse Frames, Storage Sheds, Crop Supports, Hay Feeders, and more.

Timber Mouldings

We supply a wide variety of timber mouldings, including decking, cladding, flooring, ceilings, architraves, quarter-rounds, and more. Not only do these products offer durability, but they also add a touch of sophistication to any agricultural environment, enhancing the overall ambience.

Other Timber Products

We stay ahead by providing additional high-quality timber products other than timber, including decking screws and other requested items. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continually expand our product offerings, ensuring that we meet the diverse needs of our clientele.

Going beyond borders

Over the years, we have achieved remarkable growth by establishing long-term relationships with our clients. Our success has led us to export to all SADC Countries and internationally, and we have even greater ambitions for future growth.

At Sabie Poles, we offer you the freedom to customize your agricultural structures to reflect your unique style, without compromising on quality or durability. We are committed to upholding the highest standards to ensure your satisfaction with every purchase.

We are available on numerous social media platforms namely Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Linkedin. You can view our products at www.sabiepoles.co.za. For all inquiries, you are welcome to contact Danie directly by call/Whatsapp (+27)82-838-2838, or e-mail sales@sabietimber.co.za.