Biosecurity first: APAC’s critical role at livestock auctions

971 words

Vehicles transporting livestock drive through a disinfectant spray booth before offloading animals at the pens, a vital step in preventing the spread of disease and maintaining strict biosecurity standards.

The ProAgri team recently joined the APAC team to visit the André Kock & Seuns auction premises outside Warmbad, we weren’t there merely as spectators, we were witnessing the hidden gears that keep South Africa’s livestock markets and auctions honest, efficient and biosecure. In a time of mounting pressure from foot-and-mouth disease, that role is more vital than ever.

We met up with Francois Knowles, Registrar of the Agricultural Produce Agents Council (APAC). His calm tone highlighted the urgency of what lies behind the scenes: “Auctions are critical points in our livestock value chain, and they must adhere to strict rules to protect farmers, buyers and the animals themselves.”

The regulatory backbone of livestock auctions

At its core, APAC’s mandate is to regulate the occupations of fresh produce, export and livestock agents – to preserve their dignity, integrity and professionalism. But in the livestock arena, APAC’s intervention is particularly hands-on. Under the Agricultural Produce Agents Act (12 of 1992), livestock agents must register with APAC and comply with rules drawn up specifically for auctions.

Those “Biosecurity Rules for Livestock Agents,” gazetted in November 2020, stipulate minimum measures:

Only registered agents may operate auctions.

Each auction must appoint a Biosecurity Practitioner (registered with the SA Veterinary Council) to oversee disease risk.

Auctions must be physically divided into zones: arrival, quarantine, parking, biosecure area.

Accurate, auditable records are compulsory – ownership, health declarations, brand registration, Article 6/8 documentation, etc.

External audits of auction houses are required bi-annually, with reports submitted to APAC.

Francois emphasises the chain-of-trust nature of this system: “A chain is as strong as its weakest link,” he said.

“Even if most registered agents perform well, we must ensure full compliance everywhere, to guard against disease risk or illicit trade.”

Before the animals get into the auction ring

Walking with Francois and the APAC team through the André Kock pens, I saw how these rules come alive. Pens were and designated areas were marked; pens were separated; a walkway above the animals to prohibit human interaction with the animals and at several points there were disinfectant stations and signage urged biosecurity vigilance. Sellers should have the correct documentation in place prior to offloading the animal, which is checked. If the animals and the documentation don’t adhere to the rules, you are not allowed to sell your animal. The hustle of an auction, but under a stricter guard than many would expect.

Francois explained that APAC is tightening oversight. Many auction facilities remain non-compliant. Those that continue to accept animals with unknown health status or invalid documentation will face disciplinary action, potential removal of licenses, or criminal prosecution in severe cases.

He added: “The farmer should feel proud to bring his animals here. The agent should be proud to operate here.”

The foot-and-mouth crisis: Why regulation is no luxury

South Africa is battling renewed outbreaks of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), a crisis that underscores the critical nature of auction regulation. When disease spreads through auctions, the consequences ripple through the entire value chain. Farms incur losses, trade is disrupted, markets shut, and confidence erodes.

In recent years, lockdowns on auctions were imposed in Limpopo, Gauteng and other affected provinces to contain FMD spread. In that context, auctions become not merely transactional venues but frontline biosecurity checkpoints.

APAC’s rules insist that any animal entering an auction be accompanied by a health declaration from its owner, including attestations that there have been no unexplained mortalities, no recent animal introductions, and no signs of disease.

In auction zones, suspicious animals must be flagged immediately. Non-compliance is escalated to local Stock Theft Units or veterinary authorities.

Francois added: “If you sell at an auction that doesn’t enforce these rules, you expose yourself to disease, you expose your neighbours, and you jeopardise the industry as a whole.”

APAC’s role going forward

At the heart of APAC’s approach is self-regulation, backed by enforcement. Knowles told us that APAC has identified roughly 285 livestock auction facilities nationwide, of which only a fraction currently holds biosecurity compliance certificates.

He says APAC is pushing to bring every facility into compliance, and that agents and auctions who fail to act will be disciplined.

It’s not just about rules, APAC also offers support and education. According to Knowles, agents often struggle with implementation; APAC provides guidance, workshops, and clarifications so that regulation becomes a tool, not a burden.

In these times of biosecurity risk, auctions are more than markets, they’re guardians of animal health.

The ProAgri team’s day at the auction facility was a silent reminder: without a strong regulatory backbone, our livestock industry is vulnerable. Under APAC’s watch, farmers and agents alike carry the responsibility to protect the backbone of agriculture.

For farmers, agents, and industry stakeholders wanting to learn more about APAC, their mandate, and the important role they play in safeguarding South Africa’s agricultural markets, visit their website at www.apacweb.org.za. Here you’ll find resources, guidelines, and contact information to help ensure compliance and promote best practices across the livestock industry.