Bayer is the best in the crop protection business!

Bayer showed up to AgriTech, guns blazing!

Hamakona Munjile explains in this video exactly what it is that makes Bayer the best in the business.

Their crop protection products help crops manage water loss due to high temperatures, aid in protection against insect like caterpillars and help with early blight. Their products are so powerful that crops can survive through droughts!

DKC83-25 is the new variety on the market, which is resistant to most of the crop diseases.

For clean, healthy and strong crops, use Bayer! Visit Bayer at www.bayer.com for more information. 

