Batteries: Celebrating 70 years of excellence

In the automotive market, few brands have stood the test of time quite like Willard Batteries, a proud member of the AutoX family. Celebrating its 70th year in existence, Willard is not just a reliable battery brand; it’s a symbol of endurance, resilience, and commitment to excellence. As a true local battery brand, Willard has consistently been a recognised brand in the local aftermarket, offering a diverse range of batteries designed to cater to various needs.

With production starting back in 1954, Willard Batteries has grown over the years to become a renowned brand in the automotive industry. Over the past seven decades, Willard Batteries has navigated the evolving automotive landscape, adapting to technological advancements and market demands. Today, Willard stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation.

Willard’s extensive experience in the battery industry has positioned it as a trusted name among consumers and businesses alike. The brand’s unwavering dedication to providing top-notch products has contributed significantly to its longevity and success in a competitive market.

One of the key reasons behind Willard Batteries’ sustained success as a flagship brand of AutoX, is its ability to cater to a broad market. The brand offers a comprehensive range of batteries designed for various applications, ensuring that consumers from different sectors find the perfect power solution.

From passenger vehicles to commercial fleets and leisure vehicles, Willard has a battery to meet every need. Whether you’re driving a passenger car, a heavy-duty truck, or enjoying your time in a recreational vehicle, Willard Batteries has the power to keep you moving.

Moreover, Willard’s influence extends beyond the traditional automotive sector. The brand has made a significant impact in specialised industries such as mining and agriculture. In these demanding environments, where reliability is paramount, Willard Batteries have proven their mettle, providing consistent and robust power solutions.

One of the standout features of Willard Batteries is their ability to withstand the harsh conditions prevalent in the local environment. South Africa, with its diverse climate and challenging terrains, demands batteries that can perform under extreme circumstances. Willard’s commitment to engineering batteries capable of enduring such conditions, has set the brand apart.

The batteries undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand temperature extremes, vibrations, and other challenges associated with diverse driving conditions. This commitment to quality ensures that Willard Batteries not only meet but exceed the expectations of consumers, making them a reliable choice for those who demand performance in all situations.

Beyond its achievements in the battery industry, Willard has cultivated a reputation for giving back to the community. This commitment to social responsibility is deeply ingrained in the brand’s ethos, reflecting a genuine desire to contribute positively to the society it serves.

Willard Batteries has been involved in various community projects, ranging from educational initiatives to environmental conservation efforts. By investing in local communities, the brand aims to create a lasting impact and contribute to the well-being of the people it serves.

In addition to its community projects, Willard Batteries is actively involved in sustainable practices, emphasising eco-friendly manufacturing processes and responsible recycling of used batteries. The brand recognises the importance of environmental conservation and is dedicated to minimising its ecological footprint.

As Willard Batteries celebrates its 70th year in existence, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of quality, innovation, and community commitment. The brand’s journey from a local enterprise to a national icon, showcases its ability to adapt, evolve, and consistently deliver exceptional products.

About Willard Batteries

Willard Batteries is a 100% South African battery company. Rated amongst consumers as their car battery brand of choice, Willard Batteries supplies the original and replacement markets with a comprehensive range of premium quality automotive batteries. The company has a history of giving back to the community.

Visit www.willard.co.za or Willard Batteries’ Facebook page for more information.