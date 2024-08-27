Apply only the right kind of pressure with Crock Valley

Irrigation technology has come a long way since Senninger introduced the first in-line pressure regulator to the industry in 1966. One standout client, Crock Valley Besproeiing, has fully embraced the benefits of Senninger’s innovative solutions, optimising their irrigation systems to achieve consistent, high-quality results.

Crock Valley Besproeiing, a leader in agricultural irrigation solutions, recognises the importance of precise water management. They have integrated Senninger pressure regulators into their systems to maintain the desired performance by controlling excessive and varying inlet pressures, ensuring uniform water distribution across their fields.

Understanding that every irrigation system experiences pressure fluctuations, Crock Valley Besproeiing relies on these regulators to maintain consistent flow rates and pressures, crucial for achieving the intended distribution pattern and application rate. This attention to detail ensures that their sprinklers operate efficiently, preventing issues like altered throw radius and inconsistent application rates, which can negatively impact crop yield and quality.

At the heart of Crock Valley Besproeiing’s success is their commitment to using high-quality pressure regulators, which operate through a precise mechanism. As water travels through the inlet, it passes across a fixed seat into the critical flow area, where it enters a hollow cylinder attached to a diaphragm. This process ensures that increasing inlet pressure causes the valve to close, while decreasing pressure allows it to open, maintaining the desired outlet pressure determined by the spring’s compressive strength.

Selecting the right pressure regulator is crucial, and Crock Valley Besproeiing considers several factors to ensure perfect performance. They evaluate the range of inlet pressure fluctuations, required outlet pressure, and allowable variation, along with specific application needs. Their approach to irrigation exemplifies best practices, helping them avoid costly breakdowns, extend equipment lifespan, and improve water efficiency.

Regular maintenance is another cornerstone of Crock Valley Besproeiing’s strategy. They understand the importance of servicing pressure regulators and sprinklers on their centre pivot systems, ensuring uniform water distribution and preventing over- or under-watering. By keeping their equipment in top condition, they minimise water wastage, enhance crop quality, and extend the longevity of their irrigation systems.

Crock Valley Besproeiing also uses the SennREG app to monitor pressure regulator performance in real-time, allowing them to make informed decisions about replacements and system adjustments. This proactive approach helps them maintain irrigation efficiency, safeguarding their investment in both equipment and crop yields.

