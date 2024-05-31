Another Successful Harvest Day – Engen and Nampo celebrate 40+ years together

Engen, a proud gold sponsor of the Nampo Harvest Day, celebrated its long-standing partnership with the event by welcoming visitors to its interactive stand and ever-popular Vintage Tractor Museum at this year’s event, which ran from 14-17 May.

Engen’s enduring commitment to the agricultural industry was again on full display at the Bothaville-based event, showcasing its innovative and environmentally friendly products that continue to drive the Agri sector forward.

Engen’s Nampo 2024 highlights Engen’s presence at Nampo was marked by the “Engen Power Hour,” where visitors were introduced to the company’s new ‘Always Moving’ market positioning.

‘Always Moving’ underscores the critical societal role of agricultural, which cannot ever afford to stand still.

To commemorate the launch, Engen treated attendees to performances by renowned local musicians Leah and Andre Schwartz.

At the interactive Engen stand, visitors had the opportunity to learn more about Engen’s extensive range of products and services.

Flagship products such as Engen Dynamic Diesel, Engen Agrifluid Transmission Oil, and Engen Agritrac Super Universal Oil, all of which have been rigorously tested in harsh African conditions and endorsed by leading agricultural equipment manufacturers, were showcased.

The Engen Vintage Tractor Museum offered guests a nostalgic journey through agricultural history with daily guided tours.

Visitors could also take selfies on an array of vintage tractors, experience a virtual farming tractor simulator, and live tractor demos, all while sampling confectionary and assorted treats from Engen’s new Café 365 offering.

Many prizes were given away throughout the exhibition, including a firefighter system to a lucky farmer, while those who downloaded the Engen 1app also stood the chance to win amazing prizes in a digital spin-and-win competition.

Nation in Conversation

Engen continued as a sponsor of the very popular ‘Nation in Conversation’ panel discussions, with this year’s theme being ‘Navigating Uncertainties in the Agric Sector’.

Engen also hosted a panel discussion for its own customers that focused on security of supply in an uncertain environment.

The most popular discussion this year from an attendance perspective was titled ‘Elections and Agriculture – Impact and Expectations’.

Commitment to Sustainability

Engen showcased its commitment to sustainability with several environmentally friendly products on display, including reformulated Engen Dieselube 700 Super, Engen AdBlue (a locally manufactured diesel emissions fluid), and various bioplastics solutions – all designed to minimise environmental impact, making them ideal for farmers dedicated to sustainable practices.

“By supplying performance fuels, quality lubricants, Agric chemicals and services, Engen is able to improve fuel economy, lower emissions and extend farming equipment life – all contributing towards a reduction in the sector’s carbon footprint”, comments Adnaan Emeran, Engen’s Manager: Marketing Business Development.

Supporting the Agricultural Industry

With its support of the agricultural sector stretching back over a century, Engen is a trusted partner to farmers, supplying them with technologically advanced fuels, lubricants, chemicals, and support services.

Engen’s dedication to agriculture is reflected in its recognition as the Lubricants Supplier of the Year by major co-ops for six consecutive years.

“As a corporate member of the Agriculture Business Chamber since 2009, Engen is committed to increasing productivity and reducing operational costs for farmers. This support extends beyond products and services to initiatives focused on education, social upliftment, and the overall well-being of farming communities,” says Emeran.

Driving the Economy Forward

The agricultural industry is a cornerstone of the South African economy, and Engen’s role in supporting this sector is crucial.

“Through good times and tough times, Engen remains steadfast in nurturing the growth and operational continuity of farms across the nation.”

Engen’s ‘Always Moving’ brand positioning is a testament to its commitment to keeping the agriculture sector in motion.

This dedication ensures the vitality of industries that are crucial to Africa’s economy, making Engen an indispensable partner in driving agricultural progress and economic growth.

“Engen was excited to continue its partnership with Nampo Harvest Day as we remain committed to being a solutions partner to farmers, focusing on the supply of superior quality products and tailor-made solutions to meet our customers’ needs,” concludes Emeran.

