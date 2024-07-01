AgriSA welcomes new minister of agriculture

AgriSA is pleased to extend its sincere congratulations to John Steenhuisen on being appointed as minister of agriculture and Mzwanele Nyhontso as minister of land reform and rural development in the seventh administration.

“We look forward to a collaborative and productive relationship, working together to advance the agricultural sector in South Africa. These appointments come at a critical juncture, and we are confident that under these ministers’ leadership, the agricultural sector will thrive and continue to be a cornerstone of the national economy,” says AgriSA CEO Johann Kotzé.

AgriSA is committed to playing its role in supporting the new government of national unity by actively engaging with all stakeholders to foster a cohesive and collaborative approach to addressing the sector’s challenges.

“In line with this commitment, we are focused on addressing three critical areas that are vital to the well-being and prosperity of our nation.” Firstly, AgriSA recognises the importance of ensuring food security for all South Africans. By improving agricultural productivity, sustainability, and profitability, we can contribute to social stability across the nation.

“AgriSA will work diligently to support policies and initiatives to enhance food security and promote access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food for all.”

Secondly, agriculture is a key contributor to the South African economy. “We are dedicated to work with government to enhance the competitiveness of South African agriculture on a global scale, increasing exports, and opening new markets. This, in turn, could lead to the development of rural communities and contribute significantly to the reduction of poverty and unemployment in our country,” says Kotzé.

Thirdly, sustainable agriculture is essential for the preservation of our environment. “AgriSA is committed to promoting policies and practices that protect and enhance our natural resources, ensuring their availability for future generations. By being responsible stewards of our natural resources, we can ensure that the agricultural sector remains viable and productive in the long term.”

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the outgoing minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Thoko Didiza, for her continued support and understanding of the agricultural sector. Her efforts in maintaining strong relationships with organised agriculture have been invaluable. Under her guidance, we have seen significant advancements and a strengthened collaboration between the government and the agricultural community. We wish her all the best in her position as speaker and thank her for her dedicated service and the positive impact she has made,” says Kotzé.

Source: AgriSA