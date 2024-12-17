African cuisine part 5: Southern Africa – Mozambique

964 words

In the previous two articles we had a look at the traditional food of Southern African countries South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho and eSwatini.

Today we take a look at the popular traditional dishes of Mozambique. The food culture of a country is determined by its location, topography, climate and natural resources, but also by its population and their ability to farm the land to feed themselves. What they eat depends on what the land and the sea offer, what they produce. How they prepare the food depends on their own cultures and those that may have been imposed on them.

Lay of the land

Mozambique is located on the southeast coast of Africa. It is bound by Eswatini to the south, South Africa to the southwest, Zimbabwe to the west, Zambia and Malawi to the northwest, Tanzania to the north, and the Indian

Ocean to the east.

The Zambezi River divides the country into two topographical regions. To the north of the Zambezi, the narrow

coastal strip gives way to inland hills and low plateaus. To the south of the Zambezi, the lowlands are broader with the Mashonaland plateau and Lebombo Mountains located in the deep south. Mozambique has rich and extensive

natural resources, including a great variety of wildlife – there are 740 know bird species and over 200 mammal species that are endemic to the country.

Climate

Mozambique has a tropical climate with a wet season from October to March and a dry season from April to September. In the capital Maputo, the average temperature ranges from 13 to 24 °C in July and from 22 to 31 °C in February.

Climatic conditions depend on altitude, and rainfall is heavy along the coast and decreases in the north and south. Annual rainfall varies from 500 to 900 mm depending on the region, with an average of 590 mm. Cyclones are common during the wet season. In 2019, Mozambique suffered floods and destruction from the devastating cyclones Idai and Kenneth. Flooding destroyed crops, caused transboundary animal diseases and affected more than 10 million people.

Mozambique, Malawi and Madagascar also experienced climate disasters in January and March 2023, that seriously affected various sectors, including farming and fisheries.

Farming

In 2013, about 80% of the population was employed in agriculture, most of them involved in small-scale subsistence farming. They still suffer from inadequate infrastructure, commercial networks, and investment. In 2012, more than 90% of Mozambique’s arable land was still uncultivated.

Cuisine culture

The country’s population of around 34 777 605, as of 2024 estimate, is composed of overwhelmingly Bantu people and the country’s cuisine is influenced by their rich cultural heritage. The Portuguese, who had a presence of nearly 500 years in the country, greatly influenced the cuisine. Staples include crops like cassava and cashew nuts. Both of Brazilian origin, these were brought in by the Portuguese. The country also has vast coconut plantations which form part of their diet. The use of spices and seasonings including chili peppers, fresh coriander, garlic and onions, red sweet peppers and wine, were introduced by the Portuguese, as well as maize, potatoes, rice and sugar cane.

These are still produced in the country and used along with a large variety of vegetables and fruit, and indigenous leafy green plants. The long coastline and inland lakes provide ample and affordable seafood, but farmers also

raise livestock and chickens. Dishes like espetada, the popular inteiro com peri-peri (whole roasted chicken with peri-peri sauce), prego (steak) rolls, and rissóis (shrimp in batter), along with pãozinho, Portuguese-style buns,

are still on the Mozambican menu.

Popular dishes

Most Mozambican dishes are served with sauces made with meat, fish, vegetables and beans. Other typical ingredients include those mentioned above. Xima (pronounced shima) is a Mozambican dish prepared with maize

or corn flour. It is usually a white and stiff porridge that is served with meat stews or vegetables.

Peri-peri is a spicy Mozambican chilli sauce and marinade generally served with grilled chicken or prawns. Besides African bird’s eye chili, the sauce contains garlic, lemon juice, vinegar and paprika. Feijoada is a bean stew prepared

using beef, pork or both, and tomato and onion. It is usually slow-cooked using ham hock, chouriço (chorizo) pork sausage, or sometimes pig trotters, tripe and other offal, which provide a rich gelatinous dish. It is often accompanied by rice or xima.

Mucapata is prepared with mung beans, coconut milk and rice mashed together and served with stew or curry. Chamussas are triangular, stuffed pastries influenced by the Indian samosa. In Mozambique, the filling may include meat, fish, potatoes or cheese. It is a favourite street food. Dobrada, another dish of Portuguese origin, consists of boiled tripe, usually accompanied by chickpeas or white butter beans and chorizo. Where these beans are not available, they are substituted with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and chillies. It is usually enjoyed with rice or xima.

Rissóis de Camarão are crescentshaped croquettes made with shrimp or crab. The filling is rolled into a dough parcel, immersed in an eggwash and coated with breadcrumbs before being deep fried. Matapa is prepared using stewed cassava leaves mixed with ground peanuts, garlic and coconut milk. It is usually accompanied by rice, a main dish with small crab or shrimp added for additional flavour. Other variations include peanuts, cashew nuts, beans, seafood or meat, and often eaten with xima.

Source references

Mozambique (2024) Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mozambique

Mozambican Food: 7 Must-Try Traditional Dishes of Mozambique (2024). Travel Food Atlas. https://travelfoodatlas.com/mozambique-food