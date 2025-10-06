A quantum of solace in the war on pests

1075 words

Promotional article supplied by Agri Frequencies

In South Africa, there is a cohort of farmers who believe in photographing the eyes of the creatures causing them grief, be it rats or fruit flies, and sending the cellphone photos to Jan du Plessis in Benoni, on the Johannesburg East Rand. Preferably many photos, of as many individuals – dead or alive – as they can amass, from wherever in the world.

“When I receive the photograph,” says Jan du Plessis of AgriFrequencies, “I place it on a machine that copies the specific frequency of this organism, in order to invert the frequency by 180 degrees.” This results, he says, in an out-of-sync frequency deeply antipathetic to the targeted organism. Every object with mass, he explains, vibrates at a frequency unique to them because of the subatomic quantum field. By the same logic, Du Plessis says he can also amplify frequencies (instead of weaponizing it) to heighten the vitality of an organism.

Out-of-synch frequency saps energy

Du Plessis closely guards the principles and the design of his frequency-altering machine and of the transmitter which through a process that he calls ‘quantum entanglement’ casts these newly created frequencies back to the farm – or the warehouse, or the holiday resort – with high precision. When the target organism encounters the inimical out-of-sync frequency, it is robbed of its energy, he claims, and most leave as soon as they can. The frequency is not supposed to affect other species but the one whose eyes were photographed.

The frequencies are continuously beamed out. Using aerial photos on Google Earth he sends them out to almost every country in Africa and beyond to Germany and the United States, he says.

“There are holiday resorts who’ve been using our service for many years to keep away animals like dassies [hyraxes], baboons, jackals, birds, and so forth.” Because perennially persecuted animals and insects have an accelerated rate of mutation, he notes, their frequencies also change and therefore farmers need to constantly supply him with new photos. He keeps a replica of each inverted frequency for future similar requests. He “copies the frequency into powdered quartz crystal”, he says, stored for a thousand years.

“This is the best poison in my store room”

“I can assure you the frequencies work,” a table grape and stonefruit farmer, on condition of anonymity, says. “It sounds like science fiction and yet it works. I’ve been using it for around 15 years.” He clarifies that these manipulated frequencies do not replace his chemical spray programme. “It is an add-on that makes your other products work better. It’s been very successful against fruit flies.” “It’s not a quick fix,” adds another Western Cape user.

“You still need to do everything like before but it gives you another spanner in your toolbox. It doesn’t kill the pests, it chases them away.”

He doesn’t go around telling others about the frequencies, the fruit farmer confides, but he was convinced when Du Plessis was able to cause bubbles in a bottle of slightly salty water placed in one of his orchards. From 1,400 km away Du Plessis emitted frequencies as manifested by the bubbles appearing in the bottle. A control bottle of water placed out of the range of the frequencies showed no bubbles.

Jannie Nieuwoudt from the citrus farm Vogelfontein in the Cederberg Mountains encountered AgriFrequencies four years ago at Nampo, a large agricultural trade show. “People roll their eyes but what can you do if they don’t comprehend it? We have fought codling moths, fruit flies, even algae through the means of quantum physics and we have had amazing results.” It is the lowest of all his input costs, he remarks.

“Let’s say, as happened a while ago, I’m walking in an orchard and I see locusts. Then and there I send Jan photos of their eyes. Two days later and there’s not a single locust in the orchard.”

What do visiting auditors think of the unorthodox treatment? Nieuwoudt chuckles. “The auditor doesn’t even know where to fit this into their forms. They usually get this faraway look when I explain it. But my chemical usage is down by 90%. This is the best poison in my store room. If you compare my spray programme to what they’re spraying on some farms… Our annual spray records have been mistaken for the records of a single week.”

“If they can prove it, any farmer would want to use it.”

Du Plessis says he discovered the power of quantum entanglement while incapacitated by arsenic poisoning and pestered by flies. He himself carries a health-stimulating pendant around his neck and another to repel insects. “Mosquitoes and flies don’t come near me.” He has attempted to share his invention with the scientific community, he says, but interest from physicists and entomologists quickly evaporates. The scepticism of the scientific community is not easily overcome, partly because, he surmises, quantum entanglement is a natural process, not a sales-driven commercial product.

“We attempted to register the frequencies under Act 36, but I was given an exemption because the frequencies are not a product per se, and therefore cannot be registered.” An agricultural research scientist says he is often asked for his opinion on quantum entanglement, or manipulating pests through frequencies. Whether the principles behind the theory are sound or not, he maintains matters not as much as whether the principle has been tested under repeatable conditions by unbiased parties.

The scientist has never seen related research in academic journals and says he doubts whether it has been thoroughly tested. Du Plessis says that many farmers and other parties conduct their own trials on the effectiveness of the frequencies. “In the end, the proof is in the pudding,” the scientist puts forth.

“Agriculture is a very results-driven arena: you either have pests or you don’t have them. If they can prove the frequencies drive down pest pressure and if they can show there is an effect size and that it works better than poisons, then any farmer would want to use it.”

Meanwhile, Nieuwoudt will send through the photos of the eyes of everything that bugs him every Friday, trusting that, like before, the invisible weapon emitted by AgriFrequencies will deal with them.

