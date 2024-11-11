ZA Trucks shares everything you need to know about truck exports

Importing and exporting trucks and trailers can be a bit tricky, and navigating paperwork as well as organising transport can seem a bit daunting. Luckily ZA Trucks and Trailers are here to help.

ZA Trucks and Trailers is your one-stop solution for sales and acquisitions of quality pre-owned fleet trucks, trailers and plant equipment in South-Africa and Africa. They are specialists in truck exports to countries like Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

One of the biggest pitfalls for exporting second hand trucks are police clearances. ZA Trucks and Trailers has you covered with everything you need to know.

It is important to know that each country may have specific customs documentation requirements like commercial invoices, proof of ownership, inspection certificates and so on. Trucks and trailers often need to meet safety and emissions standards before being allowed over the border. Documentation like a roadworthiness certificate or inspection report is sometimes mandatory. Customs clearance and inspection times vary, so it is important to plan for possible delays at borders. If the vehicle cannot be driven, secure a lowbed trailer for transport across borders, especially for destinations like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Country-specific requirements

Zimbabwe

EAA (Essential Accessories and Appearance) Inspection or indemnity form. An EAA inspection may be required for second-hand vehicles entering Zimbabwe. If not completed, the buyer may sign an indemnity form, waiving this requirement.

Import duties, VAT, and other fees apply based on the vehicle’s age and condition.

Border clearance typically takes one to three days, subject to customs traffic and inspections.

Botswana

Botswana follows standard Southern African Customs Union (SACU) protocols. Ensure all documentation (proof of ownership and roadworthiness) is in order.

Although EAA inspections are not required here, vehicles should be in good condition to avoid delays or rejections at customs.

The customs process can take one to two days with accurate paperwork.

Zambia

Like Zimbabwe, Zambia may require an EAA inspection or a signed indemnity form if the inspection is waived.

Duties are based on vehicle type, age, and emissions standards.

Expect around two to four days for customs clearance, especially during busy periods.

Mozambique

Mozambique requires a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Certificate for reduced tariffs, signifying that the vehicle originates within the SADC region.

Second-hand trucks must meet specific safety and emissions standards. Ensure documentation like roadworthiness and ownership is complete.

Customs clearance in Mozambique may take longer (up to a week) due to inspections and verification processes.

Lesotho

As a South African Customs Union (SACU) member, Lesotho has similar import processes to Botswana. Complete ownership and roadworthiness documentation are essential.

Lesotho is generally straightforward for vehicle imports, with standard SACU protocols.

Clearance can take about one to two days.

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Vehicles must enter the country on a lowbed trailer rather than by driving. This is due to road conditions and regulatory requirements.

The DRC has stringent customs requirements; ensure all documents are precise to avoid delays.

Clearance times are unpredictable and can range from several days to weeks, depending on inspection queues and documentation accuracy.

Namibia

As part of SACU, Namibia follows standard import regulations like Botswana and Lesotho.

Vehicles should be in good condition to facilitate border clearance.

Standard customs clearance generally takes one to two days.

Documents laid out

RPC (Relevant Permit or Certificate) – An RPC represents a key export document, specific to the destination country or the type of goods. This might include permits for controlled goods, like large vehicles, to ensure they meet regulatory and environmental standards in the export destination. Some countries may have distinct requirements for an RPC, especially if the vehicle will be used commercially or involves hazardous materials.

This ensures that the vehicle is not stolen and verifies its legal ownership. A police clearance may be completed in the country of origin and sometimes requires a physical inspection. This clearance often has a limited validity period, so it should be timed close to the export date. Client passport or driver proxy – A valid passport of the client or, if applicable, a driver proxy, verifies the identity of the individual involved in the transaction. If the client is not handling the export personally, a designated proxy with the appropriate authority can act on their behalf. This may involve a notarised letter of authorisation.

A valid passport of the client or, if applicable, a driver proxy, verifies the identity of the individual involved in the transaction. If the client is not handling the export personally, a designated proxy with the appropriate authority can act on their behalf. This may involve a notarised letter of authorisation. Proof of residence – This confirms the exporters or client’s permanent residence or business address. Proof can include utility bills, lease agreements, or bank statements, and must often be recently dated.

This confirms the exporters or client’s permanent residence or business address. Proof can include utility bills, lease agreements, or bank statements, and must often be recently dated. Country-specific processing requirements – Depending on the country, extra documents may be required, such as SADC Certificates for Southern African Development Community countries, EAA inspection forms, or indemnity forms for Zambia and Zimbabwe. Some countries have unique transport restrictions, such as requiring lowbed trailers for certain crossings. Final inspections may be done at the border, depending on the specific border station regulations and import quotas.

At ZA Trucks and Trailers, they are committed to making the export process as seamless as possible. Once the invoice (OTP) is created and approved, and a deposit has been secured, they assist with compiling all necessary documentation to initiate the export process. Their team provides guidance on each required document and ensures that clients are well-informed of every step needed to meet export regulations, making cross-border transactions straightforward and efficient.

