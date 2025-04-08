ZA Trucks and Trailers: A bargain you should not miss

218 words

Thanks to ZA Trucks and Trailers, expanding your company and your vehicle fleet do not have to break the bank. When maintenance and diesel prices chew up your profit, buying a new truck or trailer should not have to.

At ZA Trucks and Trailers, they have the best quality vehicles at bargain prices to give you real value for money.

ZA Trucks and Trailers is a one-stop solution for buying quality pre-owned fleet trucks and trailers. All their trucks and trailers are previous fleet products with a full-service history, and will last you for many more kilometres.

Not every company is the same and that means that you need a vehicle and trailer that can cater to your needs. They stock truck bodies, tippers, flat decks and box bodies, and have truck brands like Volvo, Scania, DAF, Freightliner, Mercedes Benz, MAN, UD Quon, Isuzu and Hino available. They also stock Afrit, top trailer, CIMC, leader bodies, trailord and PRBB trailers.

Check out their April Bargain Corner where you can find a side tipper from R395 000 or quality trucks like the 2020 Scania G460XT for R975 000.

The expert ZA Truck and Trailer team can assist you in finding what you need. You can contact them or visit their website at www.zatrucksandtrailers.com.

Act fast before they sell out!