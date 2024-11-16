You can rely on BSI for high quality steel

A world without steel is unthinkable. Steel is used in construction, manufacturing, transportation and energy production, to name but a few. This is why choosing the right steel manufacturer is of the utmost importance, and there is no better choice than BSI Steel.

BSI Steel is not only your go-to for cost-effective, world-class products and services, but they also offer cut-to-length, in-line blanking, slitting and lipped channel products. They process a wide variety of materials including hot rolled, cold rolled, galvanised, pre-coated, flat products.

Slitting, de-coil and re-coil material

What does this mean?

Coil slitting is where mild steel coil is slit into small strips using a light or medium gauge slitter. BSI Steel’s machine setups provide repeatable accuracy during the slitting process, while a 15 m loop pit provides the capacity for full coil slit buildups up to recoiled masses of 26 tonnes.

Cold formed lipped channel is where the steel is progressively shaped into the desired form using a series of rollers in a roll forming mill, rather than being cast or forged. This provides additional strength and stability for use in roofing, purlins or farming because it is lightweight but strong.

In-line blanking and precision sheets cut to length are two of the most important processes in metal manufacturing. In-line blanking involves cutting parts directly from a metal coil as it moves through the production line. With this process you can produce parts like squares, rounds or rectangles by stamping them out of the coil.

Precision sheet cutting involves cutting metal sheets or coils into specific lengths based on project requirements.

BSI Steel’s latest cut to length line is fitted with an American built Red Bud precision cutter. These products can be tailored to the customers’ requirements such as hot rolled, cold rolled, galvanised, or pre-painted material. Their processing facility boasts one of the most advanced in-line blanking and precision sheet cut-to-length lines. The leveller for precision levelling offers options from 0,5 mm to 2 mm thickness.

The BSI Steel processing facility boasts one of the most advanced cut-to-length lines which offers de-coiling and plate cutting with exceptional flatness control. This process involves uncoiling the metal, levelling the steel to remove the curvature or deformation, then the levelled sheet is fed into the cutting section for precise length cuts.

The cut-to-length will offer plate levelling and is fitted with a state-of-the-art precision Schnutz leveller from Germany. This leveller features dual interchangeable leveller roller cassettes for precision levelling options ranging from 1,5 mm to 6 mm. The line is also fitted with a heavy duty five roll flattener that removes coil on thicker material with ease.

If you are looking for quality and precision steel, look no further than BSI Steel. Visit their website on www.bsisteel.com to contact them.