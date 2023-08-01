With FAW trucks , Tron Logistics deliver on time, every time

Tron Logistics has been in operation for almost a decade. It operates in the courier and express freight sector, and thanks to FAW Trucks, all […]

Tron Logistics has been in operation for almost a decade. It operates in the courier and express freight sector, and thanks to FAW Trucks, all its deliveries happen on time, every time.

“We chose the new FAW JH6 500FT and tested it against all the other market leaders,” says Almero Theart. “But the biggest deciding factors for us were this model’s fuel consumption, as well as the maintenance plan.”

“The parabolic suspension system, automatic 12-gear gearbox and the price point makes this absolutely exceptional for us,” Andries Pretorius adds.

For more information about the JH6-models, or to locate your nearest dealer, visit the FAW webpage.

You can read the full article on how Tron Logistics delivers every time on time with FAW trucks on our website.