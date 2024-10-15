Wires, weights, and wildlife: Gallagher Animal Management’s smart tech for a wild world

Human-wildlife conflict is like a showdown between nature and human activity, and it is happening more often than we think, especially in places like South Africa.

Understanding human-wildlife conflict

Human-wildlife conflict occurs when animals stray into agricultural areas, disrupting human activities or threatening livelihoods. In South Africa, this conflict often involves large mammals like elephants, lions, and rhinos. Wildlife may damage crops, prey on livestock, or pose risks to human safety. This not only harms farmers economically, but can also create negative attitudes towards wildlife conservation.

Gallagher Animal Management’s electric fencing solutions are designed to protect both human livelihoods and wildlife. Their electric fencing systems create physical barriers that deter wildlife from entering agricultural areas without harming the animals.

One of Gallagher Animal Management’s standout products for this purpose is their iSeries Energizer, which allows for advanced monitoring and control. The iSeries enables users to monitor the entire fencing system remotely, ensuring that any breaches or faults are quickly addressed.

Additionally, Gallagher Animal Management offers a range of weighing and tracking solutions that are particularly useful in wildlife conservation efforts. For example, their systems help conservationists monitor the movements and health of species like rhinos, ensuring that these animals are kept within protected areas and remain safe from poaching.

Fencing for wildlife conservation

Electric fencing is an essential tool for wildlife conservation and human-wildlife conflict management. Gallagher Animal Management’s fences are not only robust enough to keep large animals like elephants and buffaloes out of farmlands, but also smart enough to ensure minimal disruption to the animals’ natural behaviour.

By preventing unwanted interactions between humans and wildlife, these fences play a key role in reducing conflict and fostering coexistence between humans and nature.

For instance, Gallagher Animal Management’s electric fences are commonly used to prevent elephants from raiding crops. The fences deliver a harmless yet memorable shock to the animals, teaching them to avoid the fenced areas in the future. This reduces crop losses while protecting wildlife from harm. Gallagher Animal Management’s technology is trusted in nature reserves and farms alike.

Benefits of Gallagher Animal Management’s advanced technology

Gallagher Animal Management’s iSeries Energizers, which include features like real-time monitoring and system alerts, offer peace of mind to farmers and conservationists. With Gallagher Animal Management’s iSeries, users can track fence performance through mobile apps or computer software, allowing immediate intervention in case of system failures or animal breaches. This helps to reduce damage caused by wildlife while promoting humane treatment of the animals involved.

In addition to electric fencing, Gallagher Animal Management’s weighing and tracking solutions are invaluable tools for managing and protecting wildlife populations. These systems offer much more than just basic data collection; they are essential for actively managing and safeguarding wildlife populations.

These systems allow conservationists to gather real-time data on animal health, movement patterns, and behavioural changes. By continuously monitoring this information, conservation teams can make informed decisions about wildlife management, such as tracking migration routes or identifying health concerns early on. Gallagher’s technology ensures that interventions are timely and effective, contributing to better wildlife protection and management strategies.

Human-wildlife conflict poses a significant challenge, particularly for farmers and conservationists in South Africa. Gallagher Animal Management’s electric fencing products, including the iSeries Energizer and other advanced solutions, provide practical and effective ways to mitigate these conflicts.

By protecting agricultural areas and ensuring wildlife is safely managed, Gallagher Animal Management is paving the way for a more harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.

