Winter is fire season: Protect your farm against wildfires with these preventative measures

Namibia Agricultural Union Newsletter May 2025

While Namibian farmers are extremely grateful for the good rains that fell over wide areas of the country, lush pastures may hold a risk once the grass is dry.

The Namibian Agricultural Union urged farmers to take timely precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their farms and animals against wildfires should the massive amount of flammable material catch fire. The NAU offers suggestions on how to safeguard against runaway fires but cautions that not all options are universally suitable and that each area’s unique characteristics should be taken into consideration before applying these measures. Let common sense prevail.

Be ready

First, get an overview of your farm and plan the best way to curb or fight fires. Have farm maps ready that indicate all your roads and water sources. Make sure all water points and dams are accessible for filling up water tanks.

Radio communication is of paramount importance and an appeal is made to all farmers to purchase two-way radios and become part of the existing farmers’ association radio club. Workers must be trained to fight fires and be equipped with adequate personal protective equipment.

Preventative measures

Start clearing the border roads of your camps. Start cutting grass in road reserves along the main roads. Act yourself, don’t wait for the authorities (Roads Authority) to do it.

Permission and permits

Mowing teams need written approval from the nearest RA office before tractors and mowers are allowed onto road reserves. Before lighting fires, check with the local fire association, fire department or municipality for restrictions and obtain a permit, if necessary. Before you apply prescribed burning activities to reduce combustible materials, you must obtain a fire permit from the local fire protection association. Check the fire danger index and do not burn garbage on a hot, windy day.

Firebreaks

A landowner may not make a firebreak without a fire permit, nor during times when weather conditions are conducive to wildfires. Landowners can join their local fire protection association to share knowledge and resources with other members. When making firebreaks, landowners should ensure that the fire protection association in the area and their neighbours and are aware of it. Prepare firebreaks around and through the farm before the grass is completely dry. Firebreaks should preferably be made in the evening when winds are calmer and temperatures are lower.

Firefighting equipment

Fire extinguisher equipment should accompany the mowers making firebreaks if the grass is already starting to dry out. Ensure that firefighting equipment such as water carts, a spare wheel, jack and wheel wrench and pumping equipment are in good working order. Every vehicle should have an axe, shovel and a light chain. The axe and chain are for pulling branches and the shovel is handy if you get stuck in a hole. Every vehicle must have wire cutters to cut yourself and animals out if you get caught in a fire, especially where there are game fences. Every person must carry matches. If you get caught in a fire, light the grass and follow your own fire to save yourself.

When a fire breaks out

Have emergency numbers ready and immediately report all wildfires to the fire protection agency and fire brigade as well as neighbours. In the absence of the landowner, a responsible person must be on or near the property to fight fires.

Accessibility

If a fire breaks out on a farm, it is important to make the land accessible to firefighters and their vehicles. There must be someone who can open gates and switch off electric fences. Fire trucks are approximately 4 m high. It is therefore necessary to ensure that these vehicles can easily drive under trees and electricity and telephone poles.

Safe spaces

You can reduce the risk of fire on your property by cutting long grass, pruning trees, removing leaves from gutters and pruning creeping vines and other plant material that can serve as ‘fire ladders’ on buildings. Each farmer should divide his farm crosswise – four quarters surrounded by wide firebreaks. Then you can burn one quarter and save three.

Create a defensible space of approximately 20 metres between the buildings on your property. The livestock resting spots and bare spots around feed troughs in camps can be enlarged to create safety zones in each camp.

Source reference

Namibia Agricultural Union. Newsletter 16 May 2025. Firefighting – preventative measures

https://mcusercontent.com/e4d3c22d26728a5c0b2518283/files/5a57bfb1-6145-07cb-7465-2b375713c6cd/Firefighting_NAUnews_16May2025.01.pdf?utm_source=NLU+%7C+NAU+members&

utm_campaign=6b86c25c70-EMAILCAMPAIGN_weeklynewsletter-16-may-2025_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_bd6124c988-6b86c25c70-549248013&ct=t(EMAILCAMPAIGN_weeklynewsletter-16-may-2025_COPY_01)