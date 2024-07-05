Willard Batteries clinches coveted Best Brand certification for 2024

Willard Batteries is proud to announce its achievement of being honoured with the prestigious South Africa’s BEST BRAND certification for 2024. This accolade stands as a testament to Willard’s unwavering commitment to excellence in brand building and marketing, recognised by respected organisations in the global marketing arena.

Endorsed by the esteemed World Marketing Congress, CMO Global, and World Federation of Marketing Professionals, the South Africa’s BEST BRAND Awards aim to spotlight and celebrate exceptional brand development and marketing endeavours by organisations across South Africa. This independent brand recognition initiative seeks to acknowledge brands and organisations that have distinguished themselves through innovative and effective marketing practices, resonating with consumer preferences and achieving extraordinary success.

The evaluation process for the South Africa’s BEST BRAND certification meticulously assessed various facets of Willard’s brand performance. Key criteria included:

Quality: Willard Batteries’ commitment to providing top-tier products and services.

Reliability: The organisation’s consistent delivery of excellence, fostering trust among consumers.

Distinction: Willard Batteries’ notable presence in the industry, setting itself apart from competitors.

Trust, Openness, Vision, Respect & Responsibility: Essential competency indicators that underscore Willard Batteries’ commitment to ethical and responsible business practices.

The mission of the South Africa’s BEST BRAND Awards extends beyond recognition; it aims to elevate marketing awareness within the professional community and inspire a collective pursuit of marketing excellence. Through education and advocacy, these awards emphasise the significance of branding and brand building in driving success in South Africa’s dynamic market landscape.

Speaking on this momentous achievement, AutoX’s Sales and Marketing Executive, Corne Strydom, remarked, “Receiving the South Africa’s BEST BRAND certification for 2024 is a tremendous honour for Willard Batteries. It underscores our relentless dedication to delivering exceptional products and experiences to our customers. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence in brand development and marketing.”

“Willard Batteries extends its heartfelt gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees, and esteemed partners for their unwavering support on this journey towards excellence. As a trusted name in the industry, Willard Batteries remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”

For more information about Willard Batteries and its award-winning products, visit www.willard.co.za