VIDEO: You name it, Mahindra’s got it!

Greg Bergmann is the National Sales Head for Mahindra South Africa. 

In this video he talks about the different Mahindra tractors, as well as the specifications that sets it apart. Mahindra also offers a three-day turnaround, where they provide you with a tractor within three days if they can’t fix yours in time. This is to ensure that your farming doesn’t have to stop.

The tractors range between 60 to 110 horsepower. They also offer a whole bunch of other implements and equipment.

Find out more at www.mahindrafarmequipment.co.za.

