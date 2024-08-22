Categories: Resource management videos, VideosPublished On: 22nd August 2024

Video: These powerhouse women are the future of agriculture | Kynoch

The Department of Agriculture at North-West University is filled with passionate women who strive to improve the future of agriculture and pass on their knowledge to equally passionate students.

Nomali Ngobese is an Associate Professor at the Potchefstroom campus and believes that agriculture is one of the most important disciplines because it contributes to some of the most important life aspects, like food production, animal feed, raw materials for making chemicals, and building infrastructure.

