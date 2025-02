68 words

The Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI from Smith Power Equipment is designed to handle tough trails and heavy-duty tasks.

This powerful ATV gives a smooth ride and has the power to match. With a 567cc Prostar 4-stroke single-cylinder engine, it carries 220 kg, tows 612 kg and has a combined front and back rack capacity of 123 kg. Nothing gets in the way of the Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI.