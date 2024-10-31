VIDEO: The Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra offers tough yet sophisticated vehicles with cutting-edge design, a premium quotient and advanced technology.

Featuring cuttingedge technology, the XUV 3XO is powered by a turbocharged 1,2 litre petrol engine and segment-leading dual, floating high-resolution screens, a 10,25” digital cluster and a 10,25” infotainment system, for a truly premium experience. The XUV 3XO also offers advanced safety features, including industryfirst six airbags as standard across the range, segment-first electronic stability program (ESP) standard on all variants, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with ten standard safety features.

With prices starting at R254 999, the XUV 3XO has already attracted significant attention.