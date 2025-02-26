VIDEO: The Claas Xerion 12 Series

97 words

The XERION 12 Series is designed to meet the demands of large-scale farming operations, offering unparalleled strength, power, and efficiency.

At the heart of the XERION 12.650 model lies a robust 653 horsepower Mercedes engine, delivering over 480 kW of power. This formidable engine ensures that the tractor can handle the most demanding agricultural tasks with ease. The ZF Terramatic transmission complements the engine’s performance, providing seamless power delivery and enhancing the tractor’s overall efficiency.

