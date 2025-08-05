Video: Tata Zambia John Deere showcases farming power at Lusaka Farm Expo 2025

161 words

Tata Zambia John Deere made a powerful impression at the Lusaka Farm Expo 2025, proudly showcasing a lineup of machines designed to meet the full spectrum of Zambian farming needs. From the compact and efficient 45D tractors, perfect for small-scale and weekend farmers, to the robust 6195 M, built to handle the demands of commercial agriculture, every product reflected their commitment to quality and innovation.

Attendees got up close with essential implements like harrows, rotavators, slashers, and planters. Tools designed to support productivity and improve farm performance. But Tata Zambia’s offering goes far beyond equipment. Their financial solutions are tailored to your farm, your business, and your budget, making high-performance machinery more accessible.

With service and maintenance contracts, plus technician support that comes directly to your farm, Tata Zambia provides end-to-end solutions for agriculture, construction, and forestry. Whether you’re planning your next planting season or investing in long-term growth, John Deere is the name to trust.