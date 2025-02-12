Categories: VideosPublished On: 12th February 2025

VIDEO: Tara Spirit Plus Golf Cart by Smith Power Equipment

Take your golf game to the next level with the Tara Spirit Plus Golf Cart from Smith Power Equipment. This electric golf cart is made for comfort and performance, it delivers a smooth luxurious ride with a 48V 6,3KW AC motor and Lithium-ion battery.

This cart comes with features like an adjustable steering wheel, scorecard and pencil holder, USB charging ports on the dashboard, golf bag holder, sweater basket, ice bucket, sand bottle, ball washer, cuboid sound bar with lights and luxurious leather seats with shock absorption and back support.

Why walk when you can drive? And why drive when you can cruise?

