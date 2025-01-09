VIDEO: Tara Golf Carts with Smith Power Equipment at Zwartkop Golf Estate

Categories: VideosPublished On: 9th January 2025

Smith Power Equipment has taken a bold swing at the South African golfing market with the launch of the Tara golf carts, the first fleet offering of its kind in the country.

The unveiling took place during a prestigious event at Zwartkop Golf Estate, coinciding with the club’s celebrated “Lunch with the Legends” golf day, which featured South African golf icons like Gary Player, Dennis Hutchinson, and Sally Little. The Tara golf cart is not only a newcomer to the market; it is a game-changer.

For more information about the Tara golf carts, visit www.smithpower.co.za/taragolfcarts, e-mail tara@smithpower.co.za, or call 011-284-2000.

