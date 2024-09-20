Categories: VideosPublished On: 20th September 2024

VIDEO: Staalmeester | NAMPO Cape 2024

1 min read

Screenshot 2024-09-20 080114

Staalmeester has been a leading agricultural equipment supplier since 1951.

The JF 1300 spreader

This spreader is one of Staalmeester’s top sellers in this market range due to its cost-effectiveness and lower power consumption make it perfect for smaller operations that do not need to spend money on heavy equipment, but still want to get the job done.

The 2021 hammermill

These hammermills are new to the Staalmeester range. The 2021 hammermill is a single-phase hammermill with a capacity of up to 1,5 tonnes per hour.

If you would like to enquire about these new products or any of the other Staalmeester products, you can send an e-mail to info@staalmeester.co.za or visit their website at www.staalmeester.co.za.

 

