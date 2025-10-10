Categories: VideosPublished On: 10th October 2025

Video: Smarter farming starts with Mahindra AgriWys

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-10 at 09.00.25

Mahindra Tractors just launched AgriWys at NAMPO Cape 2025.

A game-changing telematics platform built for farmers who want real-time control and insight.

From live location tracking to fuel alerts, workload monitoring, and fleet dashboards, this all-in-one app puts powerful data in your hands. Available now on Android and iOS.

Track your tractors. Monitor performance. Make smarter decisions.

You bring the ambition, we bring the app.

