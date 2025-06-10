Categories: Gewasproduksie Videos, Video's, VideosPublished On: 10th June 2025

VIDEO: Red Ant Agri Engineering: Leading edge orchard and field solutions

Clever farmers use clever technology, such as the new generation of precision “Smart” spreaders that are purpose-built by Red Ant Agri for orchard and vineyard use.

These machines apply granular fertiliser and lime in bands alongside tree rows, using full variable-rate application (VRA) based on site-specific prescription maps. In practice, an agronomist uploads calibrated rate maps to Red Ant’s cloud-based iot portal, the rate maps and machine calibration are then integrated on the portal and sent to an operator as a task. The operator downloads the task when he/she logs into the android device that in turn then connect via Bluetooth to the Smart Node (machine). External GPS units can be added to enhance GPS sensitivity and accuracy.

See video below for more:

