VIDEO: Radium equipment rocks at Dalton Farmer’s Day!

At this year’s Dalton Farmer’s Day, Radium Engineering and Massey Ferguson brought the agricultural community together for an impressive day of equipment demonstrations, insightful talks, and hands-on experiences.

Farmers from various regions gathered to test and witness the efficiency of Radium’s equipment firsthand, benefiting from the knowledge and innovation on display. The event, an annual highlight, underscores Radium’s commitment to supporting and empowering farmers through machinery that lasts a lifetime.

