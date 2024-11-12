Categories: Mechanisation videos, VideosPublished On: 12th November 2024

VIDEO: Radium equipment rocks at Dalton Farmer’s Day!

At this year’s Dalton Farmer’s Day, Radium Engineering and Massey Ferguson brought the agricultural community together for an impressive day of equipment demonstrations, insightful talks, and hands-on experiences.

Farmers from various regions gathered to test and witness the efficiency of Radium’s equipment firsthand, benefiting from the knowledge and innovation on display. The event, an annual highlight, underscores Radium’s commitment to supporting and empowering farmers through machinery that lasts a lifetime.

Watch the video here!

Radium Engineering’s website, www.radium.co.za, provides more information on products and services, allowing farmers to reach out for enquiries or quotes.

