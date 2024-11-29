Categories: VideosPublished On: 29th November 2024

VIDEO: Micasa Energy Solutions

When thinking about renewable energy and more specifically solar energy, the focus should not only be on keeping the lights on.

Reinhardt van Schoor, Commercial Sales Manager for Micasa Energy Solutions explains there are many reasons why investing in solar remains an excellent and sustainable choice.

Eskom has surpassed their 200 days without load shedding mark. Many people are questioning whether the hype around solar and renewable energy was worth it, especially as it seems like load shedding might be a thing of the past.

You can visit their website at https://www.micasa.co.za/ to get in touch with one of their agents today.

