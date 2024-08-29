VIDEO: Make sure your crops are protected with LumiGEN CSAT | Pioneer

LumiGEN™ seed treatments capitalize on over 100 years of crop protection knowhow, and an understanding of what growers need and how they farm.

Our seed treatment combinations are carefully evaluated at the Corteva Agriscience Center of Seed Applied Technologies (CSAT)—an all-in-one facility that’s part laboratory, testing center and seed treating plant. Here, seed treatments are reviewed using our exclusive six-step PASSER process.

