VIDEO: LumiGEN® Pioneer seed treatment package
A seed treatment package should perform as expected and work well with the genetics that you are planting – ensuring a successful planting season and ultimately an excellent yield.
We guarantee a higher level of confidence when it comes to our LumiGEN® seed treatments packages which are designed, verified and proven to work with Pioneer genetics.
Go to https://www.pioneer.com/za/products/value-added-products/lumigen.html to learn more.
