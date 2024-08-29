Categories: Stock and game farming videos, VideosPublished On: 29th August 2024

VIDEO: LumiGEN® Pioneer seed treatment package

By 0 min read

Picture1

A seed treatment package should perform as expected and work well with the genetics that you are planting –  ensuring a successful planting season and ultimately an excellent yield.

We guarantee a higher level of confidence when it comes to our LumiGEN®  seed treatments packages which are designed, verified and proven to work with Pioneer genetics.

Go to https://www.pioneer.com/za/products/value-added-products/lumigen.html to learn more.

0
Views: 480 Comments on VIDEO: LumiGEN® Pioneer seed treatment package
Tags: , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

VIDEO: Make sure your crops are protected with LumiGEN CSAT | Pioneer
VIDEO: Have confidence in your seed treatment with LumiGen Farmer | Pioneer
VIDEO: Corteva Agriscience is ready to change your soil for the better, with Instinct Optinyte
VIDEO: Volg jou instinkte… al die pad tot by Corteva Agriscience ! | Instinct Optinyte
0