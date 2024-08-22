VIDEO: Lauretta Visage walks in the fruits of her labour | Kynoch

Dedication, hard work, the right decisions … and the right fertiliser, lead to abundant harvests and successful farming. This fact is proven by Lauretta Visagie of Vereeniging.

Born and raised in the Eastern Cape, with lots of ambition and desire for farming, Lauretta Visagie started farming eighteen years ago in her backyard in Springs.

With her trust in God and her hard work in the field, Lauretta continues to be an inspiration to young upcoming farmers in South Africa. Where there is a will, there is a way, and the challenge to farm will always carry the possibility of success, if you believe in yourself.