Categories: Resource management videos, VideosPublished On: 22nd August 2024

VIDEO: Lauretta Visage walks in the fruits of her labour | Kynoch

By 1 min read

DSC_7996

Dedication, hard work, the right decisions … and the right fertiliser, lead to abundant harvests and successful farming. This fact is proven by Lauretta Visagie of Vereeniging.

Born and raised in the Eastern Cape, with lots of ambition and desire for farming, Lauretta Visagie started farming eighteen years ago in her backyard in Springs.

With her trust in God and her hard work in the field, Lauretta continues to be an inspiration to young upcoming farmers in South Africa. Where there is a will, there is a way, and the challenge to farm will always carry the possibility of success, if you believe in yourself.

0
Views: 480 Comments on VIDEO: Lauretta Visage walks in the fruits of her labour | Kynoch
Tags: , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

Video: These powerhouse women are the future of agriculture | Kynoch
VIDEO: Rovic se nuwe Syncroplant-mielieplanter
VIDEO: Rovic introduces the new Krone Varipack baler!
VIDEO: Halfmiljoen vir Bonsmara Genetics-bul!
0