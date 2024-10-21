Categories: VideosPublished On: 21st October 2024

VIDEO: IBC Solar | NAMPO Cape

Solar energy is transforming the agricultural landscape, offering a sustainable and cost-effective solution to rising energy costs.

Why go solar with IBC SOLAR? 

  • Reduce CO2 emissions: Join the movement towards sustainability and reduce your farm’s carbon footprint. Solar energy is a powerful step in aligning with eco-friendly practices and contributing to a greener future
  • Lower energy costs: Solar power reduces reliance on the grid, cutting down on electricity bills and freeing up resources that can be reinvested into your business
  • Meet ESG Goals: Strengthen your farm’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. Going solar with IBC SOLAR demonstrates responsible business practices, attracting eco-conscious consumers and investors

Visit www.bit.ly/m/ibc-arno to book your free evaluation today! 

