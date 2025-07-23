Categories: IrrigationPublished On: 23rd July 2025

VIDEO: How pressure regulators keep your pivot performance perfect | Agrico Tech Talk Ep. 1

Welcome to the very first Agrico Tech Talk! In this episode, we zoom in on a small but mighty component — the pressure regulator — and how it ensures your centre pivot delivers consistent water across every inch of your field. Discover why pressure regulation matters, how it works, and what it means for your crops and efficiency.

Powered and presented by Agrico. Compiled by ProAgri.

Watch the video for more.

