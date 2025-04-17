VIDEO: FAW Dealerships come together to Ignite, Accelerate and Drive the 2025 Year

FAW Trucks South Africa recently hosted their annual Dealer Conference and Awards which brought together their extensive network of dealerships. This week provided an opportunity for them to align strategically, collaborate and celebrate excellence.

This year they also launched their 2025 FAW Trucks SA Playbook, a strategic approach to customer experience and market dealership in their commercial vehicles sector. The theme of this year’s conference was, Ignite, Accelerate and Drive the 2025 Year.

Attendees had the opportunity to attend strategic sessions focused on service, brand elevation and market penetration.

The week ended with their prestigious Dealership Awards to honour the top-performing FAW Trucks partners for their contributions in 2024.