VIDEO: Don’t let the size fool you – Kubota M135GX packs a punch!

Dynamite comes in small packages – and the Kubota M135GX is proof! Showcased by Kubota and Smith Power Equipment at Val Boeredag 2025, this versatile 135HP tractor delivers serious performance, agility, and operator comfort in a compact design.

Built for commercial farming, livestock operations, and row-crop applications, the M135GX punches above its weight with its fuel-efficient engine, smooth transmission, and intuitive controls.