Categories: Mechanisation videos, VideosPublished On: 15th July 2025

VIDEO: Don’t let the size fool you – Kubota M135GX packs a punch!

By 0 min read
62 words

Smith Kabuto PAM TN

Dynamite comes in small packages – and the Kubota M135GX is proof! Showcased by Kubota and Smith Power Equipment at Val Boeredag 2025, this versatile 135HP tractor delivers serious performance, agility, and operator comfort in a compact design.

Built for commercial farming, livestock operations, and row-crop applications, the M135GX punches above its weight with its fuel-efficient engine, smooth transmission, and intuitive controls.

0
Views: 480 Comments on VIDEO: Don’t let the size fool you – Kubota M135GX packs a punch!
Tags: , , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

VIDEO: Rula Agri wys hulle toerusting by NAMPO 2025
VIDEO: Reusagtige Case IH 21-40 presisieplanter staan uit by Val Boeredag 2025!
VIDEO: Deutz-Fahr 6205G at Val Boeredag 2025: The smart tractor for the modern farmer
VIDEO: Power unleashed: Deutz-Fahr 9340 Warrior Edition in action at Val Boeredag 2025!
0