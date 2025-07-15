Categories: Mechanisation videos, VideosPublished On: 15th July 2025

VIDEO: Deutz-Fahr 6205G at Val Boeredag 2025: The smart tractor for the modern farmer

By 0 min read
78 words

Smith 6205g PAM TN

Precision, performance, and intelligent technology – all in one machine. At Val Boeredag 2025, the Deutz-Fahr 6205G turned heads with its cutting-edge software, fuel efficiency, and operator-focused comfort. Designed for serious farmers, this 200+ horsepower tractor combines German engineering with smart farming systems, offering advanced monitoring, control, and optimisation features that boost productivity in the field.

  • ISOBUS compatibility
  • Smart control interface
  • Smooth shifting + powerful hydraulics

Experience the next level of precision agriculture with the 6205G, proudly represented by Smith Power Equipment.

0
Views: 440 Comments on VIDEO: Deutz-Fahr 6205G at Val Boeredag 2025: The smart tractor for the modern farmer
Tags: , , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

VIDEO: Rula Agri wys hulle toerusting by NAMPO 2025
VIDEO: Reusagtige Case IH 21-40 presisieplanter staan uit by Val Boeredag 2025!
VIDEO: Don’t let the size fool you – Kubota M135GX packs a punch!
VIDEO: Power unleashed: Deutz-Fahr 9340 Warrior Edition in action at Val Boeredag 2025!
0