VIDEO: Deutz-Fahr 6205G at Val Boeredag 2025: The smart tractor for the modern farmer

78 words

Precision, performance, and intelligent technology – all in one machine. At Val Boeredag 2025, the Deutz-Fahr 6205G turned heads with its cutting-edge software, fuel efficiency, and operator-focused comfort. Designed for serious farmers, this 200+ horsepower tractor combines German engineering with smart farming systems, offering advanced monitoring, control, and optimisation features that boost productivity in the field.

ISOBUS compatibility

Smart control interface

Smooth shifting + powerful hydraulics

Experience the next level of precision agriculture with the 6205G, proudly represented by Smith Power Equipment.