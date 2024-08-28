Categories: Stock and game farming videos, VideosPublished On: 28th August 2024

VIDEO: Corteva Agriscience is ready to change your soil for the better, with Instinct Optinyte

Mathew Banda is the customer techincal specialist for Corteva Agriscience. In this video he explains how their new product Instinct, works. 

Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22) is a water based micro-encapsulated formulation for use as a nitrification inhibitor to decrease nitrogen loss in the soil.

Nitrogen use efficiency focuses on getting the most from applied nitrogen. It is a well-known fact that significant amounts of nitrogen can escape from fields as nitrate into water courses, and the atmosphere as nitrous oxide. If nitrogen is not in the soil, crops can’t access it, which limits yield potential and is environmentally unsustainable.

To find out more about Instinct® OPTINYTE® Technology (Reg. No. M22) and our select range of Crop Protection products and solutions please visit www.corteva.co.za or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and. YouTube Channel.

