VIDEO: BSi Steel: The best deal in quality steel.

BSi Steel offers a wide range of services and products including universal beams, tubing, light sections, roofing, wire rods, and fencing. Furthermore, their services include cut and bend facilities for rebar (reinforcing bar).

This is a metal rod used to strengthen and support concrete structures when they are under tension. They also offer liner kits to mines.

Through their concern for their customers, Gary and Michael share some wisdom to their customers on what to look out for to not get scammed. One of the biggest threats is undergauging as well as poor quality steel.

