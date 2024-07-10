Categories: Mechanisation videos, VideosPublished On: 10th July 2024

VIDEO: 25 years of Jupidex changing farmer’s lives

The superb quality and affordability of agricultural equipment for soil preparation, seeding, spreading, hay, forage, spraying and more, has drawn farmers from South Africa, and all over Africa, to Jupidex, a part of the Plennegy Group renowned for top quality products and service.

Kverneland South Africa with the head office in Pietermaritzburg, Jupidex supplies world renowned brands to farmers all over Africa. This year marks the silver jubilee of Jupidex.

To find out more about the solutions offered by Jupidex, visit their website on www.jupidex.co.za.

